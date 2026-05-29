Commercial Aviation: Bayelsa Begins Operations As Pioneer Airline Launches Maiden Flight

Bayelsa State has officially commenced commercial aviation operations recently as Pioneer Airlines operated its first non-scheduled flight using one of the state government’s newly acquired aircraft, an ATR 72-600.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah, this week and made available to Aviation correspondents .

The statement said that the initiative reflects Governor Diri’s commitment to transforming Bayelsa through visionary leadership and strategic investments.

Governor Diri in the statement expressed satisfaction with the airline’s operational capacity and professionalism, noting that he was optimistic about a productive and mutually beneficial partnership between the state and the airline.

The governor described the development as another milestone in the state’s drive toward economic growth and infrastructural advancement.

The historic maiden flight departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 11:10 a.m. after taxiing off the tarmac at about 11:00 a.m. and receiving clearance from the control tower.

The aircraft, piloted by Captain M. Ibrahim alongside First Officer Joyce, a female co-pilot, arrived at the Bayelsa International Airport at 12:15 p.m. after a smooth one-hour, five-minute journey.

On board of the inaugural flight was the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, who occupied seat 1A as the symbolic first passenger of the airline operation.

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Also on the flight were former House of Representatives member, Hon. Gabriel Onyenwife, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Political Matters I, High Chief Collins Cocodia, and five aides to the governor.

The launch marks the beginning of Bayelsa State’s entry into the commercial aviation sector through its partnership with Pioneer Airlines, a move expected to boost connectivity and expand the state’s internally generated revenue base.

Enoch Epelle