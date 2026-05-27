Court Sentences Seven To Death Over Murder Of Cleric In Rivers

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced seven persons to death by hanging over the kidnap and murder of a Christian cleric, Reverend Edwin Isaiah Dokubo-Harry.

The murder allegedly occurred in 2013 at Abalama Community in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the State.

Those sentenced to death are Precious Jack Opara, Answer Dick, Osaki Fubara, Prince Mikado Philip, Tienabeso George, Seleipri Fubara and Alaboeriya Fubara.

The court, however, discharged and acquitted two defendants, Emmanuel Isreal and Nephew Philemon, of the 25-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and other related offences.

According to the prosecution, the convicts and some other suspects still at large had, on December 6, 2013, allegedly lured the late Reverend Dokubo-Harry into a forest at Abalama Community under suspicious circumstances before abducting him.

The prosecution further told the court that the deceased was blindfolded and tied by his captors during the operation, an act which eventually led to his death while in captivity.

Investigations later revealed that the body of the deceased cleric was allegedly dumped in a creek within the area after the assailants carried out the crime.

The trial judge, Justice Boma Diepiri, while delivering judgment, held that the prosecution had successfully established the offences of conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and unlawful possession of firearms against the seven convicts beyond reasonable doubt.

He consequently ordered that the convicts be hanged by the neck until they are confirmed dead in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Justice Diepiri also directed that the firearm allegedly recovered during investigation, alongside other exhibits tendered before the court, be handed over to the Nigerian Police for proper custody and further action.

The judgment, delivered recently after years of legal proceedings, has so far brought to a close one of the high-profile criminal cases that attracted widespread public attention across the state and beyond.

The atmosphere within the courtroom turned emotional shortly after the pronouncement of the judgment, as some of the convicts and their relatives reportedly broke down in tears while security operatives maintained order within the court premises.

The judgment is expected to rekindle discourse on the need for sustained efforts by security agencies and stakeholders towards tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes across Rivers State and the Niger Delta region.

By; King Onunwor