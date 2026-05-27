News
Court Sentences Seven To Death Over Murder Of Cleric In Rivers
A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced seven persons to death by hanging over the kidnap and murder of a Christian cleric, Reverend Edwin Isaiah Dokubo-Harry.
The murder allegedly occurred in 2013 at Abalama Community in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the State.
Those sentenced to death are Precious Jack Opara, Answer Dick, Osaki Fubara, Prince Mikado Philip, Tienabeso George, Seleipri Fubara and Alaboeriya Fubara.
The court, however, discharged and acquitted two defendants, Emmanuel Isreal and Nephew Philemon, of the 25-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and other related offences.
According to the prosecution, the convicts and some other suspects still at large had, on December 6, 2013, allegedly lured the late Reverend Dokubo-Harry into a forest at Abalama Community under suspicious circumstances before abducting him.
The prosecution further told the court that the deceased was blindfolded and tied by his captors during the operation, an act which eventually led to his death while in captivity.
Investigations later revealed that the body of the deceased cleric was allegedly dumped in a creek within the area after the assailants carried out the crime.
The trial judge, Justice Boma Diepiri, while delivering judgment, held that the prosecution had successfully established the offences of conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and unlawful possession of firearms against the seven convicts beyond reasonable doubt.
He consequently ordered that the convicts be hanged by the neck until they are confirmed dead in accordance with the provisions of the law.
Justice Diepiri also directed that the firearm allegedly recovered during investigation, alongside other exhibits tendered before the court, be handed over to the Nigerian Police for proper custody and further action.
The judgment, delivered recently after years of legal proceedings, has so far brought to a close one of the high-profile criminal cases that attracted widespread public attention across the state and beyond.
The atmosphere within the courtroom turned emotional shortly after the pronouncement of the judgment, as some of the convicts and their relatives reportedly broke down in tears while security operatives maintained order within the court premises.
The judgment is expected to rekindle discourse on the need for sustained efforts by security agencies and stakeholders towards tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes across Rivers State and the Niger Delta region.
By; King Onunwor
News
APC Presidential Primary: Fubara Commends Process, As Tinubu Sweeps Poll In Rivers
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State over the outcome of last Saturday’s presidential primary election that saw President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sweeping the poll with a total of 280,082 votes.
Fubara, who served as the State Collation Officer for the primary election, said that while the APC had a total of 297,068 registered members, the number of those accredited for the election was 280,082.
According to him, all those accredited for the election, cast their ballot for Tinubu, leaving Stanley Osifo, his only opponent, with no votes.
Fubara expressed delight at the peaceful and seamless process which he said was as a result of good planning by the party.
“I feel that this process has recorded one of the most organised outings of our great party in recent times. The only reason it came out this way has to do with good planning. In all, I want to say that I’m really impressed with the process.
“So, I can say here that having taken time to go through the figures diligently, I, Siminalayi Fubara, who is standing as the State Collation Officer, hereby certify that the information contained in my own spreadsheet represents the true, correct and accurate record of the summary of results from the 23 LGAs of Rivers State,” he said.
The governor said that while it was evident that President Tinubu defeated his opponent in the primary election in the State, the report would be sent to the APC headquarters in Abuja where the results will be formally declared.
News
Ogoni cleanup: Minister Calls For more support from private sector
The Federal Government has called for increased private sector participation and donor funding to sustain ongoing gains in the Ogoni environmental restoration project under the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project.
Speaking at a conference on donor facilitation and diplomatic support for HYPREP in Abuja, yesterday, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, stressed that the Ogoni cleanup programme was designed as a long-term intervention requiring sustained funding, technical support, and international cooperation.
“The project is supposed to be a lifespan project. We must move towards achieving its main aim, which is environmental restoration and sustainable development,” he added.
Lawal acknowledged the contributions of the United Nations Environment Programme, describing its assessment as the scientific foundation of the ongoing remediation efforts in Ogoni land.
“We are all here because of that UNEP report. It provided the scientific foundation for what has become one of the world’s most ambitious environmental remediation programmes,” he said.
According to him, hundreds of hectares of hydrocarbon-polluted land have been remediated, while additional sites are currently undergoing cleanup operations.
“We have remediated hundreds of hectares of polluted land, and more sites are still being worked on. Water schemes have also been delivered to affected communities,” he stated.
He added that ecosystem restoration, livelihood support programmes, and healthcare projects were ongoing across affected communities.
“Body health facilities are being constructed, livelihood programmes are empowering thousands, and we are also restoring access to safe drinking water because the first victim of pollution is water,” he said.
The minister also disclosed that the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration was nearing completion, describing it as a major milestone in the project.
“If you go there, you will see one of the biggest edifices being constructed under HYPREP. It will serve as a postgraduate and research institute for environmental remediation,” Lawal said.
Despite the progress, he warned that funding challenges remain a major threat to sustaining the project.
“While substantial progress has been made, the journey is not yet complete. The implementation of UNEP recommendations requires long-term commitment and sustained financial and technical support,” he said.
Lawal therefore, appealed to development partners, donor agencies, international financial institutions, foundations, and private sector players to scale up their support.
“We need your support—financial, technical, scientific, and strategic. No organisation or government can do it alone,” he said.
He further described the Ogoni cleanup as a global model for environmental recovery, climate resilience, and international cooperation.
“The restoration of Ogoni land is not merely a Nigerian undertaking; it is a global model. Its success will show what is possible when governments, communities, and partners work together,” he added.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ogoni Trust Fund, Emmanuel Deeyah, said the conference was organised to attract financial, technical, and institutional support for the cleanup exercise.
“We are looking for resources, financial support, expertise, partnership, and collaboration. Government cannot do everything alone,” he said.
Deeyah said the agitation for environmental justice in Ogoni dated back to 1991 when residents drew global attention to the environmental degradation caused by oil exploration activities.
“We farm in Ogoni land and we also fish, but our waters were polluted and the land could no longer support farming activities,” he said.
He explained that the UNEP report recommended that oil companies should contribute $1bn every five years for 30 years to support the remediation programme.
“We have done 10 years now and we have not even received the full $1bn that was supposed to be contributed. The refineries and local operators have not contributed a dime,” he stated.
Last week, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project announced the closure of 30 contaminated sites in Ogoniland, Rivers State, while investigations have commenced on 18 high-risk polluted locations in residential communities.
News
IGP pledges police protection for major projects
The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration on critical infrastructure projects nationwide.
The visit, disclosed in a statement posted on X by the Nigeria Police Force, was attended by the Minister of Works, David Umahi; the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo; and directors of the ministry.
According to the statement, discussions during the meeting centred on ongoing infrastructural projects nationwide, particularly the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other major road construction initiatives aimed at improving national development and connectivity.
The police chief reportedly reaffirmed the NPF’s commitment to providing security support for the execution of critical national infrastructure projects across the country.
“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to provide adequate security support and deploy necessary operational resources to ensure the smooth execution and protection of critical national infrastructure projects nationwide,” the statement read.
The meeting was also said to have highlighted the need for stronger inter-agency collaboration in protecting public infrastructure from vandalism and other security threats capable of disrupting construction activities.
PUNCH reports that the Federal Government had raised concerns over acts of vandalism along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway corridor, with Umahi warning that the destruction of drainage systems and road infrastructure could threaten the durability of the project.
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