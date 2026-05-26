Group Hails Tinubu, Chinda Emergence

The 23 For OK & P-BAT Movement, a political pressure group championing the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governorship ambition of Honourable Ogundu Kingsley Chinda across the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State ahead of the 2027 elections, has congratulated both leaders on their victories at the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

In a statement issued by the National Coordinator, Amb. Goodluck Braide, who also doubles as the President of the Renewed Hope Multi-Purpose Co-Operative Limited, President Tinubu’s victory at the APC presidential primaries in Rivers State was described as a reflection of his growing popularity and acceptance among Nigerians. The group noted that since assuming office in 2023, the President has implemented bold economic reforms aimed at repositioning the country for sustainable growth, prosperity, and national development.

According to the group, the outcome of the primaries is an indication of what to expect in the 2027 general elections.

The group also congratulated Honourable Ogundu Kingsley Chinda on his emergence as the APC governorship flag bearer in Rivers State, describing the primary election process as peaceful, transparent, free, and fair. It stated that Chinda’s emergence signals increasing political unity among Rivers people across ethnic and political divides.

According to the movement, the APC made a strategic and wise decision in presenting Chinda as its governorship candidate, citing his leadership experience, competence, charisma, and proven capacity as qualities that position the party for victory in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Amb. Goodluck Braide, National Coordinator

The statement further acknowledged the role of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, praising his political foresight, resilience, and commitment to maintaining unity within the political structure in Rivers State while ensuring the state remains relevant in national politics.

The group equally commended the leadership of the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentanwe Yilwatda, noting that under his leadership since July 2025, the party has witnessed renewed strength, unity, and political growth ahead of the 2027 elections.

It also congratulated the people of Rivers State and Nigerians generally for their continued support and confidence in the Tinubu administration, which it said has made notable progress in promoting national cohesion, social integration, and economic development.