Fubara Promises To Deliver State Secretariat Early 2027

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that the State Secretariat Complex which is undergoing massive reconstruction will be ready for use by the first quarter of 2027.

Fubara stated this on Monday after a tour of the multiple and expansive high rise buildings, located in the Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

The governor, who had undertaken a similar tour of the project earlier this year, said he decided to revisit the site to confirm the extent of the job that has been done so far.

“We just did a tour of the renovation of the Secretariat. I have been seeing the outer part of it wearing a new look, but I wanted to really confirm how much job is going on, most importantly, the inside and that is what I just went to inspect myself.

“I think that with the progress of work here, by the grace of God, I believe that by the first quarter of next year, it will be handed over to the government. Like I did promise, every job that we are handling, we will ensure that we put them to completion,” he said.

The Tide reports that the Rivers State Secretariat was constructed in the 1970s, shortly after Rivers State was created in 1967. It is a massive complex consisting of multiple high-rise buildings, including the 17-storey “Point Block”, the 10-storey “Podium Block” along with three other 7-storey buildings tagged “Blocks A, B and C”.

The ongoing renovation is a comprehensive and transformative upgrade aimed at modernizing the entire complex. It involves structural rehabilitation, improved office layouts, installation of modern facilities, and upgrading of utilities to meet present-day administrative standards.

The project is designed to create a more conducive, efficient, and technology-driven work environment for civil servants.