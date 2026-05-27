Fubara Assures Completion Of Ongoing Projects In Rivers …As Airport Road Bypass Hits 65% Completion

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reassured the people of Rivers State of his administration’s commitment to the completion of the various ongoing infrastructure projects located in different parts of the state.

The governor, who gave the assurance last Friday while inspecting the level of work on the new Airport Road Bypass in Port Harcourt, said the project had reached 65 per cent completion stage.

According to him, in spite of recent developments on the political scene, he remains in “high spirits,” and is ready to continue with the task of governance, especially the delivery of projects that will impact positively on the lives of the people.

“I want to assure our people that notwithstanding the situation of things, one thing that I can promise everyone, is that every good work that we have started, by the special grace of God, will continue and we will complete them. We’re in high spirits. Like, we always say, Rivers First,” he said.

Fubara said that his administration conceived the idea of constructing a bypass to the Airport Road to create an alternative route for the communities around the airport and avoid a situation where some of their activities could cause obstruction along the main highway leading to the Port Harcourt International Airport.

“We’ve always had these issues where the community may want to express their anger or dissatisfaction over some activities of the airport authorities, in the process they always block the airport road.

” We thought that in this modern society, such actions are not necessary anymore because whenever it happens, it affects the economic activities of the state. So we liaised with the community and created this bypass,” he said.

The governor, who was conducted round the project site by the contractors, expressed delight at the pace of work on the road, disclosing that the total project will be delivered before October 2026.