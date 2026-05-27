Our Reforms Yielding Results, Tinubu Boasts On Eid-el Kabir

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has defended his administration’s economic reforms, saying the difficult policies introduced over the past three years are beginning to produce positive results for Nigerians.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message released yesterday ahead of the Sallah celebration, Tinubu said the country’s economy is becoming more stable despite the hardship caused by recent reforms.

According to Tinubu, the sacrifices made by Nigerians and his administration were necessary to secure a stronger future for the country.

“The reforms we have undertaken are challenging but necessary to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for future generations,” the president said.

“Just as sacrifice brings reward, I am happy that the sacrifices and efforts we have made over the past three years have yielded a more stable economy, making our country a preferred investment destination that will drive job creation and economic growth. The walk through the dark tunnel is over, and the light is here.”

Since assuming office, Tinubu’s administration has implemented major economic reforms, including the removal of petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira to unify the foreign exchange market.

While the policies have been praised by some economists and international financial institutions, they also triggered a sharp rise in the cost of living, with food prices, transportation costs, and inflation increasing across the country.

The government, however, maintained that the reforms have helped to stabilise the naira and free up funds for sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

In his Sallah message, Tinubu also addressed the security challenges facing parts of the country, including terrorism, banditry, and kidnappings.

He acknowledged that despite ongoing military operations and security efforts, attacks on communities still persist.

“I am aware that, despite the best efforts of our security and intelligence agencies—including the recent elimination of a wanted ISIS leader—heartless terrorists and bandits still attack some communities,” he said.

“I assure you: you are neither abandoned nor forgotten. We will ultimately defeat all the forces of evil.”

The president urged Nigerians to embrace the values of sacrifice, compassion, unity, and peace associated with Eid-el-Kabir, which commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah.

Tinubu also called on Muslims to pray for the nation and support the less privileged during the festive period.

“My administration remains committed to building a Nigeria where all citizens can live in peace, worship freely, and pursue their dreams without fear,” he added.