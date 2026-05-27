Eid-el-Kabir: First Lady Urges Unity, Care For Vulnerable

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday called on Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence and extend charity to the less privileged as the country marks Eid-el-Kabir today.

Senator Tinubu said the nation’s strength lies in its unity, mutual respect, and shared commitment to building a compassionate society.

In her message to Muslim faithful across Nigeria and in the diaspora on the occasion of the Eid el-Kabir celebration, the First Lady described the day as a special time for reflection on the enduring values of sacrifice, obedience, faith, and compassion.

“As we celebrate, I encourage all Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence and to live in harmony with one another.

“Our strength as a nation lies in our unity, mutual respect, and shared commitment to building a society where love and understanding prevail,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu emphasised the spirit of giving that defines the occasion, urging Nigerians to translate the day’s spiritual lessons into tangible acts of kindness toward those around them.

She appealed, “Let us also remember the essence of this day by extending a helping hand to our neighbours, especially the vulnerable and less privileged ones among us.

“These acts of kindness and generosity can renew hope and bring comfort to many.”

She also called on Nigerians to sustain prayers for the country.

“Let us continue to pray for our dear nation, for sustained peace, stability, and prosperity,” the First Lady said, closing with an Eid Mubarak greeting to all Muslim faithful.

Eid el-Kabir, also known as Eid al-Adha, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God before God intervened and provided a ram as a substitute.

The occasion is marked by prayers, the slaughter of rams and other livestock, and the distribution of meat to family members, neighbours and the poor.