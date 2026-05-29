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Nigeria’s Wheelchair Softball Receives Equipment

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As part of efforts to ensure that wheelchair softball is further developed in Africa, the game’s world governing body has donated equipment and playing tools to the Nigerian Wheelchair Softball Association.

Presenting the items in Lagos, the president of Wheelchair Softball International Federation,

John Teegarden said the body decided to donate the tools, such as three wheelchairs, twelve balls, six bats, mats, hand gloves, tyres, and other items to boost the development of the game and also get athletes and coaches more acquainted with them.

He said: “We are excited to donate equipment to our affiliate body in Nigeria as part of our efforts to ensure that the sport takes its rightful place in disability sports in this great country.

“We believe that athletes and coaches will find them useful as they will enhance their knowledge of the sports.”

While receiving the equipment, the president of the Nigeria Wheelchair Softball Association, Dr Sunday Odior, expressed gratitude to the world body for the items, promising that they will be put to good use.

According to Odior, who also doubles as the second Vice President of the Africa Wheelchair Softball Association, the world body deserves special commendation because two years ago, they donated some equipment to the association, which was of immense benefit in developing the sport in the country.

“I must also commend the world body for promising to send more equipment to us between August and September this year. They have a lot of equipment for us, but the cost of shipping them down here is enormous, and that’s why I am appealing to the government and corporate Nigeria to support us financially because the sports, when fully developed, will help keep our athletes busy.”

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Niger Delta

Royal Father Endorses PH Arsenal Community, Pledges To Support

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May 29, 2026

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The Amanyanabo of Koniju town, in Okrika Local Government Area, Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Winston Odiye Alamina Oputibeya XII, has expressed satisfaction over the activities of Port Harcourt Arsenal Community.
He further said that bringing Arsenal fans together for a common purpose, which is love, unity, and peace, is commendable and pledges to support the community in his own little way.
HRM Oputibeya said this when some members of the community, led by Ugochukwu Oputa, paid him a courtesy visit in his house in Port Harcourt yesterday.
According to him, he started supporting and following Arsenal Football Club some decades back, saying that anybody who loves good football must love Arsenal because players in Arsenal play good football.
“I was longing to meet leaders of the community to also be part of it because I like their organizational structure and I love Arsenal.
“The activities of the Port Harcourt Arsenal Community for me are satisfactory; that is why I am associating with it.
“I would like members to conduct themselves in a civil manner because football fans all over are the progress of their club and love,” he said.
Earlier, the coordinator of the Port Harcourt community, Ugochukwu Oputa, thanked the royal father for accepting the community, assuring that the group will do her best to get recognition and connection with Arsenal FC in London.
Oputa narrated the activities lined up by the community on Saturday, saying that everything had been put in place for the street procession.
In his vote of thanks, a member of the Arsenal Community, Com. Tonye Orabere also thanked the Amanyanbo for his magnanimity and pledged to assist the community. He prays God to continue to bless him.
Tonye Orabere
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Sports

PH To Host 2026 NWFL Super Six

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May 29, 2026

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The Nigeria Women Football League has announced Port Harcourt as the host city for the 2026 Premiership Super Six, marking the first time the season-ending tournament will be held in Rivers State.

In a statement released by the league, the competition is scheduled to take place from Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 14, 2026, with six clubs set to battle for the league title at the end of the 2025/26 season.

NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, said the choice of Port Harcourt reflects the Rivers State Government’s continued support for women’s football and its successful hosting of the league’s Annual General Assembly last year.

The Super Six tournament will feature the top three teams from Group A and Group B of the regular season competing in a round-robin format, with each club playing five matches over nine days.

Qualified teams for the competition include defending champions Bayelsa Queens, Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Robo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, and debutants Abia Angels.

The NWFL Premiership has produced four different winners in the last five editions, with Rivers Angels winning in 2021, Bayelsa Queens claiming the title in 2022 and 2025, Delta Queens triumphing in 2023, and Edo Queens emerging champions in 2024.

The league also urged participating clubs to comply with all competition regulations and directives ahead of the championship. The Super Six will determine Nigeria’s representative for the WAFU-B qualifiers for a place at the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League and ultimately the 2027 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.

Teams are expected to arrive on Friday, June 5, when the draw ceremony and pre-match meeting will also take place. Matchdays are scheduled for June 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14, with rest days in between before the tournament concludes with the trophy presentation ceremony.

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Sports

Khana, Akpajo All-Stars Set For Friendly  Match ” Morrow” 

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May 29, 2026

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Khana All Stars FC in the Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State, will tomorrow host Akpajo All Stars in a friendly football match at the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, football pitch.
The return leg of the friendly game promises to be exciting and entertaining as both teams are prepared.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday in Port Harcourt, the chairman of Khana All Stars FC, Saro Tap-le, said preparations for the game are in top gear.
According to him, they will use the match to honour and decorate their patron, the Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr. Bariere Thomas.
He said the encounter won’t be an easy one, knowing that Akpaoju All Stars are coming with full force to win the match.
“We played in Akpajo before, and they hosted us well, so tomorrow is our day to host them back. We are doing everything possible to give them a good fight. All arrangements for hosting them are in top gear.
“There is no cause for alarm. We are doing our best to host them in a big way. It is an All-Stars game, so winning is not the most important thing. What matters is the relationship we will create.
“You know, in the first encounter they defeated us 2-0, so tomorrow we will do our best to ensure we repay the scoreline.
“I think my teammates are training very hard for the game. Despite the fact that it’s not all about winning, we are going to surprise them,” Saro Tap-le stated.
Kiadum Edookor
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