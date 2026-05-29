Nigeria’s Wheelchair Softball Receives Equipment

As part of efforts to ensure that wheelchair softball is further developed in Africa, the game’s world governing body has donated equipment and playing tools to the Nigerian Wheelchair Softball Association.

Presenting the items in Lagos, the president of Wheelchair Softball International Federation,

John Teegarden said the body decided to donate the tools, such as three wheelchairs, twelve balls, six bats, mats, hand gloves, tyres, and other items to boost the development of the game and also get athletes and coaches more acquainted with them.

He said: “We are excited to donate equipment to our affiliate body in Nigeria as part of our efforts to ensure that the sport takes its rightful place in disability sports in this great country.

“We believe that athletes and coaches will find them useful as they will enhance their knowledge of the sports.”

While receiving the equipment, the president of the Nigeria Wheelchair Softball Association, Dr Sunday Odior, expressed gratitude to the world body for the items, promising that they will be put to good use.

According to Odior, who also doubles as the second Vice President of the Africa Wheelchair Softball Association, the world body deserves special commendation because two years ago, they donated some equipment to the association, which was of immense benefit in developing the sport in the country.

“I must also commend the world body for promising to send more equipment to us between August and September this year. They have a lot of equipment for us, but the cost of shipping them down here is enormous, and that’s why I am appealing to the government and corporate Nigeria to support us financially because the sports, when fully developed, will help keep our athletes busy.”