Sports
Nigeria’s Wheelchair Softball Receives Equipment
Presenting the items in Lagos, the president of Wheelchair Softball International Federation,
John Teegarden said the body decided to donate the tools, such as three wheelchairs, twelve balls, six bats, mats, hand gloves, tyres, and other items to boost the development of the game and also get athletes and coaches more acquainted with them.
He said: “We are excited to donate equipment to our affiliate body in Nigeria as part of our efforts to ensure that the sport takes its rightful place in disability sports in this great country.
“We believe that athletes and coaches will find them useful as they will enhance their knowledge of the sports.”
While receiving the equipment, the president of the Nigeria Wheelchair Softball Association, Dr Sunday Odior, expressed gratitude to the world body for the items, promising that they will be put to good use.
According to Odior, who also doubles as the second Vice President of the Africa Wheelchair Softball Association, the world body deserves special commendation because two years ago, they donated some equipment to the association, which was of immense benefit in developing the sport in the country.
“I must also commend the world body for promising to send more equipment to us between August and September this year. They have a lot of equipment for us, but the cost of shipping them down here is enormous, and that’s why I am appealing to the government and corporate Nigeria to support us financially because the sports, when fully developed, will help keep our athletes busy.”
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Sports
PH To Host 2026 NWFL Super Six
In a statement released by the league, the competition is scheduled to take place from Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 14, 2026, with six clubs set to battle for the league title at the end of the 2025/26 season.
NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, said the choice of Port Harcourt reflects the Rivers State Government’s continued support for women’s football and its successful hosting of the league’s Annual General Assembly last year.
The Super Six tournament will feature the top three teams from Group A and Group B of the regular season competing in a round-robin format, with each club playing five matches over nine days.
Qualified teams for the competition include defending champions Bayelsa Queens, Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Robo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, and debutants Abia Angels.
The NWFL Premiership has produced four different winners in the last five editions, with Rivers Angels winning in 2021, Bayelsa Queens claiming the title in 2022 and 2025, Delta Queens triumphing in 2023, and Edo Queens emerging champions in 2024.
The league also urged participating clubs to comply with all competition regulations and directives ahead of the championship. The Super Six will determine Nigeria’s representative for the WAFU-B qualifiers for a place at the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League and ultimately the 2027 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.
Teams are expected to arrive on Friday, June 5, when the draw ceremony and pre-match meeting will also take place. Matchdays are scheduled for June 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14, with rest days in between before the tournament concludes with the trophy presentation ceremony.
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