Khana, Akpajo All-Stars Set For Friendly  Match ” Morrow” 

Khana All Stars FC in the Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State, will tomorrow host Akpajo All Stars in a friendly football match at the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, football pitch.

The return leg of the friendly game promises to be exciting and entertaining as both teams are prepared.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday in Port Harcourt, the chairman of Khana All Stars FC, Saro Tap-le, said preparations for the game are in top gear.

According to him, they will use the match to honour and decorate their patron, the Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr. Bariere Thomas.

He said the encounter won’t be an easy one, knowing that Akpaoju All Stars are coming with full force to win the match.

“We played in Akpajo before, and they hosted us well, so tomorrow is our day to host them back. We are doing everything possible to give them a good fight. All arrangements for hosting them are in top gear.

“There is no cause for alarm. We are doing our best to host them in a big way. It is an All-Stars game, so winning is not the most important thing. What matters is the relationship we will create.

“You know, in the first encounter they defeated us 2-0, so tomorrow we will do our best to ensure we repay the scoreline.

“I think my teammates are training very hard for the game. Despite the fact that it’s not all about winning, we are going to surprise them,” Saro Tap-le stated.

Kiadum Edookor