Stakeholders Laud GTI On NPFL Partnership 

The 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) came to an end last Sunday with excitement, drama, and intrigue like never before, as the winner and clubs going for relegation were not sure until the last game.

Rangers International football club,of Enugu is the champion 2025/2026 of NPFL as they narrowly beat hard fighting Ikorodu FC of Lagos 1-2, in Lagos. It was a high profile game and tense, hence both teams have something at stake.

Before the encounter, if Rangers lose or draw, the title will elude them, and, on the other hand, if Ikorodu wins, they will secure a ticket to play in the continent.

However, stakeholders in the football environment have lauded GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited, one of the major sponsors of NPFL, for keeping its partnership deal to the end.

They said GTI partnering with the NPFL was the catalyst for the successful story and smooth running of the league.

A member of the Katsina United supporters club, Ahmed Garuba, said the just-concluded league was one of the best in history in terms of officiating, even though there were pockets of errors.

“Allah, I must say that this is one of the best seasons so far; nobody heard referees were owned, besides the officiating was relatively better than the previous seasons.

“Honestly GTI tried; they kept their own part of the sponsorship and I’m sure it was the success story of the league,” Garuba said.

In an early statement issued by GTI Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, heartily congratulated all the 20 clubs that participated in the just-concluded season, including those that secured continental tickets and those unfortunately relegated.

The statement further said that GTI will continue to partner with the NPFL as Nigerian football steadily progresses toward greater continental and global relevance, judging by the quality and excitement witnessed throughout the 2025/2026 season.

“The just-concluded NPFL season will go down in history as one of the most competitive and exciting campaigns ever witnessed in Nigerian football, with the title race extending to the final day before a winner eventually emerged,” he said.

By: Tonye Orabere