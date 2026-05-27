Sports
NPFL: Rivers United Finishes Second, Secures Continental Ticket
Sports
NBF eyes Commonwealth Games redemption
The Nigeria Boxing Federation has set its sights on six gold medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as the body looks to recover from the administrative turmoil that undermined its preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
NBF Vice President Omonlei Imadu told our correspondent, “Our target is 10 medals, six gold, while others can come in silver and bronze colours. We are truly determined to make this a reality in Glasgow.
“We have moved focus now to the camping phase. Our aim is to ensure that the boxers are in perfect shape during and after the camping.”
Diaspora boxer Patricia Mbata, the African Games gold medallist based in the United Kingdom, was among the women’s finalists, while Kenneth Anigboro topped the men’s 90kg class. Other female finalists are Udoette Happiness and Gafar Fathia (51kg), Ajishola Kadijat and Gbadamosi Aishat (57kg), Sodipe Damilola and Ismail Abibat (65kg), Blessing Orakwe (70kg), and James Queen and Odoka Celestina (above 70kg). The male finalists are Ogunremi Michael and Habeeb Qazeem (55kg), Abdulwahab Abdulrahmon and Saliu Ridwan (65kg), Folly Hassan and Nwoha Precious (70kg), Daniel Joshua and Sharafadeen Fawas (80kg), and Anigboro Kenneth and Abiodun Adesoji (90kg).
National Sports Commission Director General Bukola Olopade, who attended Nigeria’s Commonwealth trials, also expressed optimism about Nigeria’s prospects.
“We are doing everything possible to ensure that Nigeria have a successful outing at the Games, and the prospects in boxing truly excite me,” he said.
Nigeria’s push for improvement comes after the backdrop of a difficult period for the sport at the last Olympics.
Boxers who competed at Paris 2024 also raised concerns about poor preparation, with Zainab Adeshina stating there was no adequate equipment for training and Ifeanyi Onyekwere describing the build-up as a one-week camp filled with stress.
Nigeria also suffered a 4-3 defeat to Ghana in a Commonwealth Games warm-up friendly in Accra recently, a result Imadu acknowledged as a reminder of the work still required, while noting that the federation was in advanced talks with two other nations over additional preparatory fixtures before the Games.
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will run from July 24 to August 1 at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, where boxing will feature across 14 events — seven men’s and seven women’s categories.
The NBF vice president also commended the board members for their commitment and altruism towards the welfare of the athletes.
“As a federation, we would like to appreciate these board members for their patriotism. This is an attestation of their dedication to the advancement of boxing in the country. As a body, we would continue to encourage the selflessness of our colleagues so we can collectively deliver on our mandate to revamp the squared ropes sports across the board,” he said.
The Yucateco boss further states the NBF’s readiness to deliver medals at the Games in Glasgow.
“Like I said previously, our focus has not shifted. We strongly believe that every boxer on the plane to Scotland must return with a medal for Nigeria, hence we took the lead as the only federation to call its athletes to camp ahead of time. 30 of our boxers have been in camp since April, and the federation has been solely responsible for their welfare since they commenced training,” Imadu added.
At the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, nine Nigerian fighters returned with four medals — one silver through Elizabeth Oshoba and bronzes for Cynthia Ogunsemilore, Jacinta Umunnakwe and Ifeanyi Onyekwere.
Sports
Remo To rebuild After NPFL Relegation
Remo Stars were relegated on Sunday after a 1-1 draw against Bendel Insurance F.C. in Benin City.
The Sky Blue Stars initially looked on course for survival when experienced striker Victor Mbaoma gave them the lead on the stroke of half-time, but the situation changed dramatically deep into stoppage time when Chijioke Akuneto equalised for Bendel Insurance to secure a 1-1 draw.
The delayed fixture between Kun Khalifat F.C. and Wikki Tourists F.C. later confirmed Remo’s fate, with the newcomers winning 3-1 to preserve their top-flight status and condemn Remo Stars to life in the second division.
In the wake of a season that saw them garner just 47 points from 38 games, only one year after winning the league title, the Sky Blue Stars described the outcome as heartbreaking.
“We understand the disappointment and frustration this season has brought. We did not deliver the performances or consistency required to maintain our place in the division. We take full responsibility for that failure.’’
“To our fans who filled the stands, supported the team online and stood by us even during our darkest moments, thank you. Your loyalty means everything, and we recognise that we owe you much more than what this season produced.
“Our focus now turns towards rebuilding with purpose and determination. Important decisions will be made, and every effort will be directed towards returning this club to where it belongs.”
They became the first defending NPFL champions to suffer relegation since Bayelsa United in the 2009/10 season.
They also became only the fourth reigning league champions to drop into the second tier during a title defence campaign after Stationery Stores in 1993 and Shooting Stars in 1999.
Sports
Elite athletes arrive for 11th Okpekpe Int’l 10km Road Race
Ethiopian star Lemi Teshome and Kenyan runner Fridah Ndinda are among the top international elite athletes expected to arrive in Lagos on Wednesday en route to Auchi for the 11th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, scheduled for Saturday in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.
Teshome, who is just 19 years old, is currently ranked among the fastest men over the 10km distance this year following the blistering 27:17 he ran last month in Lille, France.
He will be aiming to end Kenya’s dominance in the men’s race since 2022, when his compatriot Yasin Haji last won the event.
In the women’s category, Ndinda will be seeking to succeed her compatriot Gladys Kwamboka, who claimed victory in 2024.
Other elite athletes expected in Lagos include Kenyans Victor Kimosop, Julius Kibowen Kipkwony and Mazon Kipngetich, who has already broken the 28-minute barrier this year.
Uganda’s Enoch Chebet, Tanzania’s Jumanne Ngoya and Benjamin Ratsim, as well as Eritrea’s Felicien Muhitira, who clocked 2:06:54 in the marathon in 2024, are also among the international competitors expected for the race.
For the women, Kenya’s Sharon Chepkemoi and Ethiopia’s Wubrist Aschal are among the elite athletes expected to compete.
On the Nigerian front, men’s defending champion James Musa will be seeking to retain the title he won in 2024 but will face stiff competition from 2023 winner Ismael Sadjo.
In the women’s category, Patience Daylop Mwavwang is aiming for a hat-trick of victories after winning in 2023 and 2024. She will, however, have to contend with multiple champion Deborah Pam Badung, who is seeking a return to the top of the podium for the first time since 2019.
The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race remains a trailblazer in West Africa, being the first road race in the region to be granted World Athletics Label status and the first in Nigeria to have its course measured by a World Athletics-certified course measurer.
Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo holds the men’s course record at 28:28, while Kazakhstan’s Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui holds the women’s record at 32:38.
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