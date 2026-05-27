Elite athletes arrive for 11th Okpekpe Int’l 10km Road Race

Ethiopian star Lemi Teshome and Kenyan runner Fridah Ndinda are among the top international elite athletes expected to arrive in Lagos on Wednesday en route to Auchi for the 11th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, scheduled for Saturday in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Teshome, who is just 19 years old, is currently ranked among the fastest men over the 10km distance this year following the blistering 27:17 he ran last month in Lille, France.

He will be aiming to end Kenya’s dominance in the men’s race since 2022, when his compatriot Yasin Haji last won the event.

In the women’s category, Ndinda will be seeking to succeed her compatriot Gladys Kwamboka, who claimed victory in 2024.

Other elite athletes expected in Lagos include Kenyans Victor Kimosop, Julius Kibowen Kipkwony and Mazon Kipngetich, who has already broken the 28-minute barrier this year.

Uganda’s Enoch Chebet, Tanzania’s Jumanne Ngoya and Benjamin Ratsim, as well as Eritrea’s Felicien Muhitira, who clocked 2:06:54 in the marathon in 2024, are also among the international competitors expected for the race.

For the women, Kenya’s Sharon Chepkemoi and Ethiopia’s Wubrist Aschal are among the elite athletes expected to compete.

On the Nigerian front, men’s defending champion James Musa will be seeking to retain the title he won in 2024 but will face stiff competition from 2023 winner Ismael Sadjo.

In the women’s category, Patience Daylop Mwavwang is aiming for a hat-trick of victories after winning in 2023 and 2024. She will, however, have to contend with multiple champion Deborah Pam Badung, who is seeking a return to the top of the podium for the first time since 2019.

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race remains a trailblazer in West Africa, being the first road race in the region to be granted World Athletics Label status and the first in Nigeria to have its course measured by a World Athletics-certified course measurer.

Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo holds the men’s course record at 28:28, while Kazakhstan’s Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui holds the women’s record at 32:38.