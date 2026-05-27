‘Boy Who Gave’ Thrusts Rivers On Map ….‘Boy Who Gave’ Movie Premieres In PH

The prevalence of talents and potential of the creative industry, especially, entertainment were further put to the fore on the screen as the film, the boy who gave, premiered in Port Harcourt recently.

Movie and cinema lovers were treated to an exquisite, emotional and captivating scenery, plot and cast delivery as the new movie hit the screen, with a touching story line at the Box Office Cinema, Pleasure Park, Port Harcourt last Friday.

With a cast, plot and scenery centred on local content in Rivers, the film by Alison Precious Emmanuel, which was produced by Crafton Entertainment Production was a story of family struggle and undue responsibility often entrusted on the first born in the family.

The principal character, Idah, lost his parents suddenly and was entrusted with responsibilities, especially, younger ones and obnoxious relatives.

The film, whic proved to be a must watch, was indeed a highly emotional and touching story that drew tears from the eyes of most of the audience as the protagonist’s fate was sealed in his effort to live up to the mandate of his parents in carrying the cross of his family.

Speaking after the film was introduced to the public, the producer, writer and principal character of the act, Alison Emmanuel said that the film was based on true life experience, especially, on what first-borns go through in the African community, persons who become burden bearers of the family, so that his younger ones be better.

“The Boy Who Gave is all about individuals who could not pursue their dreams just because of the burden the family put on them. That’s why I felt it was important to tell the story. Reactions from the audience showed how powerful the story is”, said Alison.

“The message, he said is simply that parents shouldn’t over burden any child with family responsibilities because they are first born and make them live their lives for their younger ones. Parents should treat their first born children as children and not as second parents”.

On the idea of shooting the film in Rivers State, he said, “I feel that Rivers State has some of the best locations for the film industry. The locations were peaceful and beautiful. I am from Rivers, I grew up in a community where I see people grow up from the beginning of their life to the end suffering and died without making it. So, I needed to tell the story from the lens through which I saw life in the community “.

He believes that Port Harcourt and indeed Rivers State has what it takes to rub shoulders with any part of the country in the movie industry. “The film proves that Port Harcourt can measure up with the quality of production done elsewhere in Nigeria and beyond.This film is the best Nollywood film that was shot last year”, he declared.

On her part, the President of film makers Association of Nigeria in the state and founder of Rivers State International Film Festival, Mrs Kate Ezigbo expressed excitement over the success recorded by the crew that produced the film. “I am quite excited, the storyline, the build up, the plot, the environment and locations keep showcasing our culture and heritage. You can see that the State has the potential to top the chart when it comes to the movie industry. It is one sector that can be used to eradicate poverty. I only hope that government would be able to do what is needed in the creative industry in order to practitioners and stakeholders in the industry “, said Mrs Ezigbo.