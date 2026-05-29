FG Approves Nationwide Stadium Overhaul

The Federal Government has approved a sweeping package of sports infrastructure projects across the country, with the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja set for a major overhaul as part of efforts to return Nigeria’s facilities to international standards, The PUNCH reports.

The approvals were announced by the National Sports Commission following its Tenders Board meeting, where contracts for a range of projects were ratified under the government’s broader strategy to develop sports as a vehicle for youth engagement and economic growth.

The centrepiece of the programme is the comprehensive rehabilitation of the pitch at the Abuja national stadium, a facility whose deteriorating state has restricted its use by the country’s national teams in recent years.

The main bowl will undergo extensive work, including revamp of the tartan tracks and upgrades to dressing rooms, the media centre, VIP and corporate suites, public address and security systems, cooling and heating facilities, and the stadium’s roof membrane.

Additional approvals for the Abuja complex include the establishment of a High Performance Centre, rehabilitation of the swimming pool at Package B, construction of two new training pitches, and the conversion of the 200-bed athletes’ hostel into a hotel complex designed to serve athletes while generating revenue for the facility.

An anti-doping laboratory, modernised sports medical facilities, internationally compliant floodlights, electronic advertising boards, pitch protection systems and Video Assistant Referee technology are also part of the package.

Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, described the initiative as a turning point for the country’s sporting development.

“These projects represent a bold step towards restoring Nigeria’s sporting glory and creating sustainable opportunities for future generations,” Dikko said, adding that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was deliberately positioning sports as a tool for youth empowerment and economic renewal.

Dikko also disclosed that the President has approved the establishment of a National Sports Infrastructure Development Bond to ensure sustainable funding for the redevelopment and long-term maintenance of facilities nationwide.

NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade said the intervention went beyond bricks and mortar.

“This is beyond infrastructure renewal; it is about building a complete sports ecosystem that supports talent discovery, athlete development, job creation and global competitiveness,” Olopade stated.

The Federal Government also approved direct support for states hosting the next three editions of the National Sports Festival. Enugu State, host of this year’s edition, will receive backing for the construction of an Olympic-size swimming pool, an upgraded indoor sports hall and rehabilitated athletes’ hostels.

Beyond elite facilities, the NSC approved sports centres in 15 tertiary institutions nationwide and the construction of 20 mini stadiums in communities across the country.

Redevelopment work is also ongoing at the National Stadium in Lagos, the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan, and the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, while construction continues at the Bichi Stadium in Kano.