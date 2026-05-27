PH Arsenal Community Set For Streets Procession, Saturday

Port Harcourt Arsenal Community will, on Saturday, the 30th of May, 2026, do a street procession to celebrate as

Arsenal Football Club of England emerged champions of the English Premier League (EPL).

The street parade will take off from the GRA junction by 11am, through Aba Road to the UTC bus stop and back to GRA; thereafter, watch the Champions League final at Ediz Wine Bar, GRA.

This was disclosed by the coordinator of the community, Ugochukwu Oputa, while fielding questions from sports journalists on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Port Harcourt Arsenal Community is a fan base for Arsenal Football Club, in London, with the view to achieve unity, peace, and love among all football fans in Rivers State. This is what the fan base has been achieving since its inception.

According to him, arrangements are in top gear, as security and other logistics are set, waiting for the day to come.

“The celebration is necessary because it is not easy to win the EPL trophy after 22 years against all odds. As I speak, all Arsenal fans in the world are very happy and excited with this feat.

“I must tell you what is about to happen in Port Harcourt on Saturday has been happening in other countries.

The most interesting part is that other football club fans are joining in the celebrations.

“By His grace we hoping to win UEFA champions League and that will be another round of celebration because if we win that trophy it will be the first time ever, so that celebration will be huge” Oputa said.

He advised the forum to advise fans that will come out for the streets’ procession to be civil and orderly; hence, it is a celebration.