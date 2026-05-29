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PH To Host 2026 NWFL Super Six

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The Nigeria Women Football League has announced Port Harcourt as the host city for the 2026 Premiership Super Six, marking the first time the season-ending tournament will be held in Rivers State.

In a statement released by the league, the competition is scheduled to take place from Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 14, 2026, with six clubs set to battle for the league title at the end of the 2025/26 season.

NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, said the choice of Port Harcourt reflects the Rivers State Government’s continued support for women’s football and its successful hosting of the league’s Annual General Assembly last year.

The Super Six tournament will feature the top three teams from Group A and Group B of the regular season competing in a round-robin format, with each club playing five matches over nine days.

Qualified teams for the competition include defending champions Bayelsa Queens, Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Robo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, and debutants Abia Angels.

The NWFL Premiership has produced four different winners in the last five editions, with Rivers Angels winning in 2021, Bayelsa Queens claiming the title in 2022 and 2025, Delta Queens triumphing in 2023, and Edo Queens emerging champions in 2024.

The league also urged participating clubs to comply with all competition regulations and directives ahead of the championship. The Super Six will determine Nigeria’s representative for the WAFU-B qualifiers for a place at the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League and ultimately the 2027 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.

Teams are expected to arrive on Friday, June 5, when the draw ceremony and pre-match meeting will also take place. Matchdays are scheduled for June 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14, with rest days in between before the tournament concludes with the trophy presentation ceremony.

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Niger Delta

Royal Father Endorses PH Arsenal Community, Pledges To Support

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May 29, 2026

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The Amanyanabo of Koniju town, in Okrika Local Government Area, Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Winston Odiye Alamina Oputibeya XII, has expressed satisfaction over the activities of Port Harcourt Arsenal Community.
He further said that bringing Arsenal fans together for a common purpose, which is love, unity, and peace, is commendable and pledges to support the community in his own little way.
HRM Oputibeya said this when some members of the community, led by Ugochukwu Oputa, paid him a courtesy visit in his house in Port Harcourt yesterday.
According to him, he started supporting and following Arsenal Football Club some decades back, saying that anybody who loves good football must love Arsenal because players in Arsenal play good football.
“I was longing to meet leaders of the community to also be part of it because I like their organizational structure and I love Arsenal.
“The activities of the Port Harcourt Arsenal Community for me are satisfactory; that is why I am associating with it.
“I would like members to conduct themselves in a civil manner because football fans all over are the progress of their club and love,” he said.
Earlier, the coordinator of the Port Harcourt community, Ugochukwu Oputa, thanked the royal father for accepting the community, assuring that the group will do her best to get recognition and connection with Arsenal FC in London.
Oputa narrated the activities lined up by the community on Saturday, saying that everything had been put in place for the street procession.
In his vote of thanks, a member of the Arsenal Community, Com. Tonye Orabere also thanked the Amanyanbo for his magnanimity and pledged to assist the community. He prays God to continue to bless him.
Tonye Orabere
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Sports

Khana, Akpajo All-Stars Set For Friendly  Match ” Morrow” 

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May 29, 2026

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Khana All Stars FC in the Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State, will tomorrow host Akpajo All Stars in a friendly football match at the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, football pitch.
The return leg of the friendly game promises to be exciting and entertaining as both teams are prepared.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday in Port Harcourt, the chairman of Khana All Stars FC, Saro Tap-le, said preparations for the game are in top gear.
According to him, they will use the match to honour and decorate their patron, the Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr. Bariere Thomas.
He said the encounter won’t be an easy one, knowing that Akpaoju All Stars are coming with full force to win the match.
“We played in Akpajo before, and they hosted us well, so tomorrow is our day to host them back. We are doing everything possible to give them a good fight. All arrangements for hosting them are in top gear.
“There is no cause for alarm. We are doing our best to host them in a big way. It is an All-Stars game, so winning is not the most important thing. What matters is the relationship we will create.
“You know, in the first encounter they defeated us 2-0, so tomorrow we will do our best to ensure we repay the scoreline.
“I think my teammates are training very hard for the game. Despite the fact that it’s not all about winning, we are going to surprise them,” Saro Tap-le stated.
Kiadum Edookor
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Sports

FG Approves Nationwide Stadium Overhaul

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May 29, 2026

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The Federal Government has approved a sweeping package of sports infrastructure projects across the country, with the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja set for a major overhaul as part of efforts to return Nigeria’s facilities to international standards, The PUNCH reports.

The approvals were announced by the National Sports Commission following its Tenders Board meeting, where contracts for a range of projects were ratified under the government’s broader strategy to develop sports as a vehicle for youth engagement and economic growth.

The centrepiece of the programme is the comprehensive rehabilitation of the pitch at the Abuja national stadium, a facility whose deteriorating state has restricted its use by the country’s national teams in recent years.

The main bowl will undergo extensive work, including revamp of the tartan tracks and upgrades to dressing rooms, the media centre, VIP and corporate suites, public address and security systems, cooling and heating facilities, and the stadium’s roof membrane.

Additional approvals for the Abuja complex include the establishment of a High Performance Centre, rehabilitation of the swimming pool at Package B, construction of two new training pitches, and the conversion of the 200-bed athletes’ hostel into a hotel complex designed to serve athletes while generating revenue for the facility.

An anti-doping laboratory, modernised sports medical facilities, internationally compliant floodlights, electronic advertising boards, pitch protection systems and Video Assistant Referee technology are also part of the package.

Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, described the initiative as a turning point for the country’s sporting development.

“These projects represent a bold step towards restoring Nigeria’s sporting glory and creating sustainable opportunities for future generations,” Dikko said, adding that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was deliberately positioning sports as a tool for youth empowerment and economic renewal.

Dikko also disclosed that the President has approved the establishment of a National Sports Infrastructure Development Bond to ensure sustainable funding for the redevelopment and long-term maintenance of facilities nationwide.

NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade said the intervention went beyond bricks and mortar.

“This is beyond infrastructure renewal; it is about building a complete sports ecosystem that supports talent discovery, athlete development, job creation and global competitiveness,” Olopade stated.

The Federal Government also approved direct support for states hosting the next three editions of the National Sports Festival. Enugu State, host of this year’s edition, will receive backing for the construction of an Olympic-size swimming pool, an upgraded indoor sports hall and rehabilitated athletes’ hostels.

Beyond elite facilities, the NSC approved sports centres in 15 tertiary institutions nationwide and the construction of 20 mini stadiums in communities across the country.

Redevelopment work is also ongoing at the National Stadium in Lagos, the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan, and the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, while construction continues at the Bichi Stadium in Kano.

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