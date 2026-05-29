Okpekpe Race Set For “Morrow ” Welcome World Athletics 

The peaceful, hilly town of Okpekpe in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State is set to welcome the world as the 11th edition of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race takes center stage on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

With World Athletics boldly declaring on its website that the next global road race is the Okpekpe event, international attention has shifted to Nigeria for what promises to be a landmark occasion.

Organised by Pamodzi Sports Marketing, the Okpekpe race is the only gold label road race scheduled worldwide on that day, making it a unique focal point for athletes, fans, and stakeholders across the globe. It is one of 41 gold label races confirmed for 2026 and the first in West Africa to earn a label rating from World Athletics back in 2015.

Race Director Zak Amodu expressed confidence in the preparations, noting that ‘all arrangements have been concluded for another hitch-free event that will continue to showcase the organizational ability of Nigerians. Moving from bronze in 2015 to gold today is a huge pass mark from World Athletics, and we don’t take it lightly.’

The event will be flagged off by Governor Monday Okphebolo of Edo State, with support from Tonobok Okowa, President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North. The race will be broadcast live on AIT and M4STV, ensuring millions of viewers worldwide witness the spectacle.

This year’s race will feature some of the sport’s brightest stars. Ethiopian teenager Lemi Teshome, just 19 years old, headlines the men’s field.

Teshome is currently ranked the 11th fastest man over the 10km distance in the world this year, after clocking a blistering 27:17 in Lille, France last month. He will be joined by Kenyan star Fridah Ndinda, who leads the women’s international lineup.

On the Nigerian front, fans will be treated to a thrilling battle. Defending men’s champion James Musa is back to protect his crown, while 2023 winner Ismael Sadjo is also confirmed.

In the women’s category, Patience Daylop Mwavwang is chasing a historic hat-trick of wins after her victories in 2023 and 2024, while multiple champion Deborah Pam Badung is looking to reclaim the title she last won in 2019.

The race also boasts impressive records: Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo holds the men’s course record at 28:28, while Kazakhstan’s Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui owns the women’s record at 32:38.

Beyond the competition, the Okpekpe race continues to deliver wider benefits. Hosting a world-class event in a rural community has brought infrastructure upgrades, boosted local businesses, and inspired young athletes across Nigeria.

The hills and greenery of Okpekpe will once again serve as the backdrop for a race that blends sporting excellence with community pride.

On May 30, the town will stand as a beacon of Nigeria’s ability to deliver events that meet the highest international standards.