Navy Upgrades Training, Infrastructure To Tackle Security Threats

The Nigerian Navy says it is expanding training and infrastructure to address emerging security threats and strengthen operational efficiency across formations and units nationwide.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, spoke during the inauguration of projects at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) in Onne, Rivers as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary.

Abbas, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Adm. Ebiobowei Zipele, said the projects reflected significant progress made by the navy since its establishment in 1956 from the British Royal Navy.

“Training and infrastructure have improved significantly to meet contemporary security challenges and fulfil the navy’s constitutional responsibilities.”

According to him, the anniversary provides the navy an opportunity to reflect on its achievements and contributions over the past seven decades.

Projects inaugurated included a remodelled female trainees’ hostel accommodating more than 500 occupants and an expanded golf course upgraded from one to nine holes.

Others were the NNBTS fuel dump, Chief Boatswain’s Mate House, renovated pharmacy department and a new theatre block at the Naval Medical Centre, Onne.

Abbas described the new theatre as a major milestone for the navy’s medical services.

“Previously, injured personnel requiring surgeries were referred outside the facility.

“With this theatre, surgeries can now be conducted within the base.’’

He added that a 30KVA inverter had also been installed to guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply at the training school.

The naval chief assured officers, ratings and trainees that the navy leadership remained committed to their welfare and wellbeing.

“These infrastructure upgrades show the commitment of the Chief of Naval Staff to addressing operational and welfare challenges promptly,” he said.

In addition, NAVTRAC distributed educational materials to pupils of Community Primary Schools One and Two, Ogale, in Ebubu-Eleme area of Rivers.

Items distributed included exercise books, school bags and other writing materials as part of the navy’s civil-military engagement initiative.

Zipele said the outreach was designed to strengthen relations between the navy and host communities while supporting children’s education.

“Education remains critical to national growth and youth empowerment. Some of these pupils may eventually serve in the Nigerian Navy,” he said.

He noted that the initiative demonstrated the navy’s commitment to educational development, peace, security and sustainable community relations.

Zipele urged the pupils to remain disciplined, focused and committed to their studies while embracing patriotism, integrity and hard work.

He thanked the Ebubu community for its continued support for the naval training command headquarters and the navy.