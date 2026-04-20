Navy Seeks Partnerships To Boost Indigenous Shipbuilding, Operations

The Nigerian Navy has expressed readiness to partner with relevant organisations to strengthen indigenous shipbuilding capacity and enhance naval operations.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, made this known in Abuja while receiving the Managing Director of ASELSAN Nigeria Limited, Amadou Thiam, during a courtesy visit to Naval Headquarters.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho and made available to The Tide.

The CNS said the move was in line with the Navy’s strategic objective of promoting local content development, technology transfer and sustainable capacity growth.

He described the engagement as timely and strategic, noting that Navy remained committed to collaborations that would deliver tangible benefits to Nigeria’s defence industrial base.

Abbas emphasised the importance of structured partnerships, particularly through government-to-government frameworks, to ensure transparency, efficiency and alignment with national security priorities.

Earlier, Thiam said ASELSAN was ready to establish a long-term partnership with the Nigerian Navy through joint ventures and collaboration with indigenous shipyards.

He said the company’s expertise in areas such as unmanned systems, infrared search and track systems, in addition to integrated combat solutions and the modernisation of naval platforms.

According to him, the delegation’s visit to Naval Dockyard Limited, where the construction of Seaward Defence Boats is ongoing, further demonstrated opportunities for synergy with Nigeria’s growing shipbuilding capacity.

The CNS reiterated that such partnerships would position the Nigerian Navy for enhanced maritime security operations.