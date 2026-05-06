Withdrawal, Deposit Fees Changes From May 1, 2026 Still Stands – CBN … Declares 5 Banking Services Free

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the announced changes in fees attached to several everyday banking services, scheduled to take effect on May 1, 2026 has commenced.

The changes are contained in the apex bank’s revised Guide to Charges by Banks and Other Financial Institutions, which outlines consumer-focused reforms designed to improve transparency and reduce the burden of banking fees nationwide.

According to the document, which was signed by Dr. Rita Sike, the CBN’s Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department, the new changes affect account reactivation, ATM withdrawals on own bank networks, and virtual card issuance.

Following the changes made by CBN, the five key banking services affected by the CBN’s update are in account reactivation and closure, under which banks are no longer allowed to charge customers for reactivating dormant accounts, while account closure also remains free.

The second change is that banks will now be required to provide monthly statement of account to their customers at no cost, and also ensure better access to financial information.

However, requests for printed statements outside the agreed standard format attract a maximum fee of N20 per page.

Thirdly, the CBN has introduced small inter-bank electronic transfers to promote digital payments and micro-transactions.

The implication is that, henceforth, transfers from N0 to N5,000 are free, transfers between N5,000 and N50,000 will attract a maximum fee of N10, while transfers above N50,000 are capped at N50.

The fourth change in the CBN update is in the use of own bank’s ATM (On-Us Transactions).

Here, withdrawals made from your bank’s ATM (on-us transactions) are free. Non-cash transactions, such as intra-bank transfers carried out at these ATMs, also attract no charges.

The fifth change is in virtual cards and PIN management in which banks are now required to issue virtual cards at no cost. In addition, PIN-related services, including PIN re-issuance and resets, are free for all customers.

The document further said the new charges guide, which aims to boost financial inclusion and reduce banking costs, updates the 2020 version to better align with current market realities, particularly the growing reliance on digital payments and mobile banking.