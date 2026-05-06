Binani Air Commences Flight Operations May 10 in Nigeria

Binani Air has announced the commencement of sales tickets on Monday, describing the development as a milestone that will improve the aviation sector and create jobs for the people in Nigeria, as head of its scheduled inaugural flight operations starts May 10, 2026,

In a statement issued by the head of corporate communications of the new airline, the move marks a significant milestone in the aviation sector.

She said this announces the transition from vision to operation as the airline moves closer to welcoming its first passengers on board.

Quoting the Chief Executive Officer of Binani Air, Aminatu Dahiru Chiroma, the Corporate communications officer said,”the commencement of ticket sales represents more than just access to flights. It reflects the airline’s readiness to deliver a new standard of air travel in Nigeria.

“Opening our ticket sales is a defining moment for us. It is the point at which our commitment becomes real for the travelling public. From this moment, we are not just preparing to fly—we are preparing to serve.

“Built on the principles of reliability, safety, and respect for passengers’ time, Binani Air enters the market with a clear focus on consistency and operational discipline.

“The airline is committed to delivering a travel experience that is both seamless and reassuring, particularly in a sector where trust remains critical.

“Passengers can expect a streamlined booking process, responsive customer engagement, and a service culture designed to prioritize comfort and professionalism from the very first interaction”.

Chiroma said as anticipation builds towards the inaugural flight, Binani Air invites travellers, corporate partners, and stakeholders to be part of this defining journey, one that seeks to reshape expectations and restore confidence in Nigerian aviation.

She said “bookings are available via the airline’s official website (www.binaniair.com) and authorised travel partners from 12 noon of 4th of May 2026.”