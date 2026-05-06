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Binani Air Commences Flight Operations May 10 in Nigeria

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12 hours ago

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Binani Air has announced the commencement of sales tickets on Monday, describing the development as a milestone that will improve the aviation sector and create jobs for the people in Nigeria, as head of its scheduled inaugural flight operations starts May 10, 2026,
In a statement issued by the head of corporate communications of the new airline, the move marks a significant milestone in the aviation sector.
She said this announces the transition from vision to operation as the airline moves closer to welcoming its first passengers on board.
Quoting the Chief Executive Officer of Binani Air, Aminatu Dahiru Chiroma, the Corporate communications officer said,”the commencement of ticket sales represents more than just access to flights. It reflects the airline’s readiness to deliver a new standard of air travel in Nigeria.
“Opening our ticket sales is a defining moment for us. It is the point at which our commitment becomes real for the travelling public. From this moment, we are not just preparing to fly—we are preparing to serve.
“Built on the principles of reliability, safety, and respect for passengers’ time, Binani Air enters the market with a clear focus on consistency and operational discipline.
“The airline is committed to delivering a travel experience that is both seamless and reassuring, particularly in a sector where trust remains critical.
“Passengers can expect a streamlined booking process, responsive customer engagement, and a service culture designed to prioritize comfort and professionalism from the very first interaction”.
Chiroma said as anticipation builds towards the inaugural flight, Binani Air invites travellers, corporate partners, and stakeholders to be part of this defining journey, one that seeks to reshape expectations and restore confidence in Nigerian aviation.
She said “bookings are available via the airline’s official website (www.binaniair.com) and authorised travel partners from 12 noon of 4th of May 2026.”
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Withdrawal, Deposit Fees Changes From May 1, 2026 Still Stands – CBN … Declares 5 Banking Services Free

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8 hours ago

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May 6, 2026

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The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the announced changes in fees attached to several everyday banking services, scheduled to take effect on May 1, 2026 has commenced.
The changes are contained in the apex bank’s revised Guide to Charges by Banks and Other Financial Institutions, which outlines consumer-focused reforms designed to improve transparency and reduce the burden of banking fees nationwide.
According to the document, which was signed by Dr. Rita Sike, the CBN’s Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department, the new changes affect account reactivation, ATM withdrawals on own bank networks, and virtual card issuance.
Following the changes made by  CBN, the five key banking services affected by the CBN’s update are in account reactivation and closure, under which banks are no longer allowed to charge customers for reactivating dormant accounts, while account closure also remains free.
The second change is that banks will now be required to provide monthly statement of account to their customers at no cost, and also ensure better access to financial information.
However, requests for printed statements outside the agreed standard format attract a maximum fee of N20 per page.
Thirdly, the CBN has introduced small inter-bank electronic transfers to promote digital payments and micro-transactions.
The implication is that, henceforth, transfers from N0 to N5,000 are free, transfers between N5,000 and N50,000 will attract a maximum fee of N10, while transfers above N50,000 are capped at N50.
The fourth change in the CBN update is in the use of own bank’s ATM (On-Us Transactions).
Here, withdrawals made from your bank’s ATM (on-us transactions) are free. Non-cash transactions, such as intra-bank transfers carried out at these ATMs, also attract no charges.
The fifth change is in virtual cards and PIN management in which banks are now required to issue virtual cards at no cost. In addition, PIN-related services, including PIN re-issuance and resets, are free for all customers.
The document further said the new charges guide, which aims to boost financial inclusion and reduce banking costs, updates the 2020 version to better align with current market realities, particularly the growing reliance on digital payments and mobile banking.
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DANGOTE Debunks Claims Of Rift With Tony

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12 hours ago

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May 6, 2026

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The Dangote Group has dismissed as false and malicious publication alleging that its President, Aliko Dangote, distanced himself from fellow businessman Tony Elumelu.
In a statement issued by the company, the Group said it never made such claims and described the report as baseless and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts.
The statement was signed by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Industries Limited Anthony Chiejina.
The company also refuted assertions that the development of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals was financed through personal borrowing from friends.
It maintained that such claims are entirely inaccurate, stressing that Dangote does not fund projects through informal personal lending arrangements.
Addressing speculation about a fallout between Dangote and Elumelu, the Group clarified that both men maintain a longstanding and cordial relationship.
The statement further expressed concern over what it described as a growing trend of fabricated statements and the unauthorised use of Dangote’s name, image, and likeness in AI-generated advertisements and misleading content, warning that such actions could amount to fraud and reputational damage.
The company warned individuals and platforms involved in spreading false information to desist immediately, noting that it would take appropriate legal action where necessary.
The Dangote Group reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity while continuing to promote industrialisation, economic self-sufficiency, and sustainable development across Africa.
Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
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Youth Federation Partners Police On Communities’ Peace Building, Enterprise Development

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13 hours ago

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May 6, 2026

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The River State Youths Federation, Khana Local Government chapter has collaborated with the Nigeria Police Force in promoting  enterprise development among youths and fostering peace in rural communities.
Speaking during the flag off of the third edition of a one day campaign against cultism, communal crisis, insecurity and drug abuse at Gwara community in Khana Local Government Area, the President of  Khana chapter of Fourth Federation, comrade Kpugisi Neemene said the partnership is to create awareness among youths on the need to embrace peace and creativity to secure their future.
He described the youths as the active population for productive activities, noting that indulgence in drug abuse and other anti social vices drains their potentials for enterprise development and self reliance.
He emphasised that such negative tendencies undermines the creative capital of youths and have devastating effects on the larger society.
“This program we flag off today is the Third Edition of our collective struggle to restore peace and dignity in our land.”
“In 2018, we stood against youth restiveness, in 2023, we championed a campaign for a violence-free election, today we  rise again with a louder voice and a stronger resolve to stop drug abuse, gun strutting among youth, and to create awareness on the need to activate their creative faculties by embracing skills acquisition and application as means of sustainable livelihood.”
“The greatest threat to economic growth in our communities today is
insecurity, cultism, violence, and the rising menace of drug abuse.”
“Today, we officially launch this campaign in partnership with:
The Nigeria Police Force.
The Police Campaign Against, Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV),
PIND Foundation,
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),  other forces and Stakeholders “. he said.
The president solicited for logistics support and stronger collaboration with key stakeholders such as government and corporate organizations to take the campaign to all districts and communities Khana Local Government Area.
Speaking at the event, Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) CSP Kenneth Dimkpa commended the organisers of the programme for their vision and urged the youth to embrace peace and engage in productive activities to better their lots and become responsible citizens of the society.
Also speaking, the President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, (MOSOP) Engineer Olu Anda Wai Ogosu expressed deep concern over the strong desire of youths for violence and drug abuse and called for a more vigorous campaign against the menace.
Earlier, the chairman of the event, Chief Eredor Nwako commended the Khana Youths Federation for their efforts in promoting peace in Khana communities.
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