ActionAid Demands Probe Of Govs Using Public Funds For Campaign

A Non-Governmental Organisation, ActionAid Nigeria, has called for the immediate impeachment of any state governor found to have used public funds for political campaign activities, amid rising concerns over alleged large-scale mobilisation of resources ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The organisation raisde the alarm over reports circulating in the public space suggesting that some serving governors may have contributed or mobilised massive sums of money for political campaigns and efforts aimed at consolidating political power.

It said the allegations have sparked national concern and raised urgent questions about the source of such funds.

ActionAid Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, said in a statement he personally signed yesterday that the situation is unacceptable, warning against the diversion of public resources for political purposes.

Mamedu stated, “It is appalling that at a time when Nigeria is drowning in debt, workers are struggling with the rising cost of living, public hospitals are underfunded, schools are collapsing, insecurity is spreading, and millions of Nigerians are battling hunger and extreme economic hardship, that any suggestion that public resources are being diverted or deployed for political campaigns.

“It is outrageous, reckless, immoral, and completely unacceptable. Let it be clearly stated that governors are not elected to convert state resources into political war chests.

“Nigerians did not vote for public office holders to use taxpayer funds, state allocations, public procurement systems, security votes, government assets, or state institutions to fund political ambitions and electoral calculations.”

He demanded full transparency from those allegedly linked to the reports.

“ActionAid Nigeria, therefore, demands an immediate public explanation from all governors and political actors allegedly linked to these reports.

“Nigerians deserve to know whether these funds came from legitimate private political fundraising or whether state resources were directly or indirectly used, leveraged, diverted, coordinated, or disguised for political purposes.

“If these funds did not come from public resources, then those involved must come out publicly and transparently state so,” he added.

The organisation called on anti-corruption agencies and state legislatures to open investigations into the allegations.

It urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, and State Houses of Assembly to immediately commence a comprehensive probe.

This is a matter of public interest, democratic integrity, accountability, and the protection of public resources belonging to millions of Nigerians,” the statement said.

Mamedu further called for strong consequences for any official found culpable.

He stated, “ActionAid Nigeria calls for the immediate commencement of impeachment proceedings against any governor found guilty of using state resources for partisan political purposes.

“Any governor who diverts public resources for political campaigns has violated public trust and abused the mandate given to them by citizens. Such individuals should not remain in office.

“Appropriate sanctions must also include prosecution, recovery of diverted funds, removal from public office, disqualification from holding public offices in the future, and every other legal consequence necessary to protect democratic accountability and deter future abuse.”

He warned that unchecked misuse of state resources could undermine democratic processes, especially ahead of the 2027 elections, saying it risks giving incumbents an unfair advantage over other contenders.

Mamedu added that while political parties are free to organise their campaigns and raise legitimate funds, public resources must never be involved.

He noted that in established democracies such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Germany, and South Africa, strict rules and oversight mechanisms exist to prevent the misuse of public office for political advantage, with violations often resulting in resignations, investigations, or removals from office.

He also urged citizens, civil society groups, and whistleblowers to remain vigilant.

“Ahead of the 2027 elections, Nigerians must keep their eyes open and remain alert to any attempt to divert public resources into political campaigns and partisan activities.

“The defence of democracy cannot be left to institutions alone. Citizens must actively defend their states, their resources, and the integrity of public governance,” the country director advised.

Concerns over the alleged misuse of public funds for political activities come against the backdrop of Nigeria’s long-standing struggles with fiscal accountability and weak enforcement of campaign finance regulations.