RSG Reaffirms Commitment To Quality Education 

?The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to quality education and human capital development.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, reaffirmed this at the 44th Convocation Ceremony of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, in Port Harcourt, last Saturday.

Represented by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, the governor described the convocation as a significant milestone in the life of the institution, noting that such ceremonies go beyond the conferment of degrees and awards.

?According to him, convocation ceremonies provide opportunities for reflection, celebration, and renewed commitment to the ideals of learning, leadership, service, and national development.

?Fubara congratulated the Governing Council, management, staff, graduating students, and supporters of the university for the successful hosting of the event.

He particularly commended the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Okechuku Onuchuku and management for sustaining academic excellence, discipline, and human capital development over the years.

He noted that the university has continued to distinguish itself as one of Nigeria’s leading institutions of higher learning, especially in teacher education, while also praising the visible transformation and improved image of the institution.

?Restating the importance of education to societal growth, Fubara insisted that education remains the bedrock of sustainable development and societal transformation.

?He stressed that his administration remains committed to policies and programmes that promote access to quality education, infrastructure development, research, innovation, and the welfare of staff and students across educational institutions in the State.

?The governor further urged universities to produce not only graduates but also innovators, responsible citizens, and future leaders capable of competing globally.

Addressing the graduating students, Fubara described their graduation as the completion of one phase of life and the beginning of another filled with opportunities and responsibilities, reminding them that their certificates symbolize hard work, sacrifice, and determination toward a brighter future.

?In his address, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the university, Dr. Chinyere Igwe, called for increased support for the institution, citing challenges such as inadequate funding, aging infrastructure, limited laboratory and ICT facilities, and staff shortages.

According to him, management is working to protect the institution’s academic standards and improve its public image through transparency, excellence, and international collaborations.

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?He disclosed that the university has introduced reforms including infrastructure rehabilitation, curriculum modernization, and expanded online learning, but stressed that more support is needed from the government, corporate organisations, alumni, and development partners to sustain growth and improve educational quality.

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?Also speaking, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Okechuku Onuchuku,

commended the Rivers State Government for its continued support to the institution, particularly in staff recruitment, infrastructure development, and accreditation exercises.

?He thanked former Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara for their contributions to the growth of the university.

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?He disclosed that 53 of the institution’s 79 undergraduate programmes are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission, while other programmes have received necessary approvals and verification.

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? The Vice Chancellor also highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects and urged graduating students to uphold the values and standards of the institution.

Statistical breakdown of the graduands indicates that a total of 3,510 had First Degree while 1,815 had Postgraduate Degree.

The theme for the 44th Convocation is “The Story of Academic and Administrative Progress: The Case of IAUE”.