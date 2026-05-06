Politics
Senate Leader Harps On Transparent APC Primaries, Warns Against ‘Backdoor Consensus’
The Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has called for strict adherence to transparency and due process in the conduct of All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, warning against what he described as “backdoor consensus” arrangements that undermine internal democracy.
Sen. Bamidele made the remarks on Monday in Abuja shortly after submitting his APC Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the next electoral cycle.
He said while the Electoral Act provides for consensus as a method of candidate selection, such arrangements must be rooted in openness, con-sultation, and compliance with established party procedures.
“Consensus is only valid when it is transparent, inclusive, and in line with the provisions of the law. It cannot be used as a shortcut to bypass democratic participation,” he said.
The Senate Leader, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, explained that the law provides for different modes of primary elections, including direct, indirect, and consensus options, but stressed that none of these exempt aspirants from proper participation at the ward and constituency levels.
He maintained that where consensus fails or becomes controversial, the party must resort to direct primaries to ensure fairness.
“There must be room for everyone who is qualified and interested to participate. Where disagreements arise, the Electoral Act already provides a clear path through direct primaries,” he added.
Sen. Bamidele noted that consensus arrangements have produced mixed results across constituencies, warning that any process perceived as exclusionary could create internal divisions within the party.
He said his own candidacy in Ekiti Central was backed by broad stakeholder support, which he attributed to consistent engagement and performance, adding that no other aspirant had obtained nomination forms in the district.
“Where consensus works, it is because trust has been earned and processes were properly followed. It must never be imposed or manipulated,” he said.
The Senate Leader, however, cautioned against generalising such outcomes, insisting that all aspirants must be given equal opportunity in party contests across the country.
Sen. Bamidele reaffirmed that internal democracy remains critical to the strength of the APC and Nigeria’s democratic system, urging party leaders to uphold fairness in all electoral processes.
“At every level, our processes must be transparent, competitive where necessary, and fully compliant with the law. That is the only way to sustain confidence in our party and democracy,” he said.
He also urged party stakeholders to avoid actions that could erode trust or create unnecessary tension ahead of the elections, stressing that unity within the APC must be built on fairness and adherence to rules.
Politics
Ex-IGP Enters Yobe Guber Race, Rejects Party Consensus Plan
Former Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba, has formally declared his interest in the 2027 Yobe State governorship race under the All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissing reported moves within the party to adopt a consensus arrangement.
He made the declaration on Monday in Abuja after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, insisting that his ambition remains intact and independent of any internal negotiation or agreement to step down.
“I have submitted my nomination form, and I am contesting because I want to continue and improve on where the present governor will stop,” he said.
His entry into the race comes amid growing political discussions within the APC in Yobe State, where some stakeholders are reportedly favouring a former Secretary to the State Government as a consensus candidate ahead of the party primaries.
However, Mr Alkali Baba said he was not part of any such arrangement and had not committed to supporting any aspirant.
“I have not seen where any consensus has taken place. I have not participated in any consensus meeting, and I have not agreed to support anybody,” he stated.
He anchored his governorship ambition on his background in national security and public service, arguing that insecurity remains one of the most critical challenges affecting governance and development in the state.
According to him, strengthening security would create the foundation for economic growth and stability in Yobe.
“Provision of security is the primary objective of government. I have the capacity to do that,” he said.
Beyond security, the former police chief outlined plans focused on agriculture, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment, noting that Yobe’s economy requires deliberate reforms to unlock its full potential.
“We want to improve education, agriculture, health, and create employment opportunities for young people,” he added. “Without security, you cannot function effectively or carry out meaningful economic activity.”
Mr Alkali Baba said his decision to join the governorship race was driven by personal conviction and a sense of duty to contribute to the state’s development.
“I feel I have the passion, credibility, and capacity to lead Yobe State as governor,” he said.
Politics
Rivers Youth Leaders Endorse Fubara For Second Term
The Rivers Youth Leaders Assembly has endorsed Governor Siminalayi Fubara for a second term in office.
The Assembly also scored the Governor high for developments in the areas of infrastructure, human capital and healthcare sectors in particular.
The Speaker of the Rivers Youth Leaders Assembly, Prince Tonye Jeminimema, said Governor Fubara deserves the support of Rivers people in view of his excellent performances in all sectors of the state.
Prince Jeminimema said his group rated the Governor high in the areas of infrastructural development, provision of health facilities, human capital development and capacity building for youths in the state.
Prince Jeminimema said this during a courtesy call to his office by The Energy and Maritime Reporters in Port Harcourt.
He said, “The Youths of Rivers State are giving him kudos. We are passing a vote of confidence on the Governor. The Governor will remain in office till 2031
“Youths of Rivers State are solidly behind him. No going back. The entire Rivers youths believe in Governor Siminilaiyi Fubara.
“He is willing to take Rivers State to the next level”.
According to him, “both the youths and the activists in Rivers State, on this day, agreed that Governor Siminilaiyi Fubara will be returned to office for the second term”.
Leader of the delegation and Chairman of the Association, Comrade Martins Giadom, in his speech acknowledged the leadership potentials of Prince Jeminimema, noting that his style of leadership had contributed to the prevailing peace in the state.
Comrade Giadom commended Rivers youths for their peaceful disposition, which he said had led to peace, not only the state, but across the Niger Delta region.
By: Princess Akinyemi & Princess Mmesomachukwu
Politics
Nigerian Politics Still Money Driven – PDP Chieftain
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Nname Robinson Ewor, says Nigerian politics is still money driven, despite attempt by some persons to deny it.
Chief Ewor said this as part of his response to questions on the decision of Mr Peter Obi not to give money to anyone during elections while featuring as a guest on a live radio programme in Port Harcourt.
The PDP chieftain described politics as a very expensive venture the world over, adding that from the very first to the last stages, it involves money.
“Life itself is full of challenges. When we talk of the Nigerian society today, we have challenges at every level, challenges of governance, challenges about the people. As far as politics is concerned, as I said earlier, it is a very very expensive venture”, he said.
He argued that fundi is required from the formative stages of political parties to the stages of fielding candidates for elections.
“There is no way you can rule out funding as far as the political system is concerned”, he stressed.
Chief Ewor said that the situation in Nigeria is compounded by the level of political illiteracy and poverty, adding that in “Nigeria we are at a point where the situation is so bad that even the electorates themselves ask for money”.
“During the election, and for a presidential aspirant who wants to run for president today to say he won’t spend money, that means he is not prepared”, he said.
He said as long as Nigeria is concerned, voters, especially the uneducated ones, will still want monetary inducement to vote for particular candidates.
Chief Ewor, however, said the business of making the electoral process free and fair lies with the government of the day, adding that if the government of the day decides that it is time to end money politics and ensure free and fair election without financial inducement, it could do it through legislations.
“Well, as we are talking, we have government in place in Rivers state, we have government in place in the country.
“We have the Executive, Legislative and the Judicial arms, it is up to them to make enabling laws for good governance of the country and the state, and as citizens, our duty is to obey.
Speaking on the defections of Mr Peter Obi and Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the elder statesman said it was their right to defect, but faulted Mr Obi for claiming that he would not give money to anyone during election.
On the chances of the PDP in the forthcoming elections in the state, he said that the party already has the structure and goodwill to win election in the state.
According to him, the PDP had held sway in Rivers State until recently when the Governor defected to the APC, adding that the PDP still remains deeply rooted across the state.
“The PDP is well known in the state. We have the structures across the 23 local government areas, all the Wards and all the communities in the state”, he said.
He expressed the confidence that any candidate of the PDP stands a good chance to win any election in the state because the party has a structure.
“The people of Rivers State, the electorate themselves, know PDP already in this state has given them good governance, they have delivered on projects over the years”, he argued.
By: John Bibor,Wilson Abereniboye,Douglas Sotonye ,Chukwuma Divine&Fortune Paibi
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