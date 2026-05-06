DANGOTE Debunks Claims Of Rift With Tony

The Dangote Group has dismissed as false and malicious publication alleging that its President, Aliko Dangote, distanced himself from fellow businessman Tony Elumelu.

In a statement issued by the company, the Group said it never made such claims and described the report as baseless and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts.

The statement was signed by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Industries Limited Anthony Chiejina.

The company also refuted assertions that the development of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals was financed through personal borrowing from friends.

It maintained that such claims are entirely inaccurate, stressing that Dangote does not fund projects through informal personal lending arrangements.

Addressing speculation about a fallout between Dangote and Elumelu, the Group clarified that both men maintain a longstanding and cordial relationship.

The statement further expressed concern over what it described as a growing trend of fabricated statements and the unauthorised use of Dangote’s name, image, and likeness in AI-generated advertisements and misleading content, warning that such actions could amount to fraud and reputational damage.

The company warned individuals and platforms involved in spreading false information to desist immediately, noting that it would take appropriate legal action where necessary.

The Dangote Group reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity while continuing to promote industrialisation, economic self-sufficiency, and sustainable development across Africa.

Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos