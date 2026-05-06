Youth Federation Partners Police On Communities’ Peace Building, Enterprise Development

The River State Youths Federation, Khana Local Government chapter has collaborated with the Nigeria Police Force in promoting enterprise development among youths and fostering peace in rural communities.

Speaking during the flag off of the third edition of a one day campaign against cultism, communal crisis, insecurity and drug abuse at Gwara community in Khana Local Government Area, the President of Khana chapter of Fourth Federation, comrade Kpugisi Neemene said the partnership is to create awareness among youths on the need to embrace peace and creativity to secure their future.

He described the youths as the active population for productive activities, noting that indulgence in drug abuse and other anti social vices drains their potentials for enterprise development and self reliance.

He emphasised that such negative tendencies undermines the creative capital of youths and have devastating effects on the larger society.

“This program we flag off today is the Third Edition of our collective struggle to restore peace and dignity in our land.”

“In 2018, we stood against youth restiveness, in 2023, we championed a campaign for a violence-free election, today we rise again with a louder voice and a stronger resolve to stop drug abuse, gun strutting among youth, and to create awareness on the need to activate their creative faculties by embracing skills acquisition and application as means of sustainable livelihood.”

“The greatest threat to economic growth in our communities today is

insecurity, cultism, violence, and the rising menace of drug abuse.”

“Today, we officially launch this campaign in partnership with:

The Nigeria Police Force.

The Police Campaign Against, Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV),

PIND Foundation,

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), other forces and Stakeholders “. he said.

The president solicited for logistics support and stronger collaboration with key stakeholders such as government and corporate organizations to take the campaign to all districts and communities Khana Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) CSP Kenneth Dimkpa commended the organisers of the programme for their vision and urged the youth to embrace peace and engage in productive activities to better their lots and become responsible citizens of the society.

Also speaking, the President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, (MOSOP) Engineer Olu Anda Wai Ogosu expressed deep concern over the strong desire of youths for violence and drug abuse and called for a more vigorous campaign against the menace.

Earlier, the chairman of the event, Chief Eredor Nwako commended the Khana Youths Federation for their efforts in promoting peace in Khana communities.