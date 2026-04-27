Education
PINL Distributes Over N2bn In Scholarships To Pipeline Host Community Student
Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has disbursed scholarship grants totalling over N2 billion to more than 1,500 students drawn from pipeline host communities across Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo, and Abia States.
The grants, covering 216 host communities along the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) and Eastern Gas Network (EGN), were allocated at N500,000 per undergraduate student and N1 million per postgraduate student.
The cheques were presented ceremonially at PINL’s April monthly stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt.
The General Manager, Community and Stakeholder Relations, Dr Akpos Mezeh described the initiative as a direct expression of gratitude to communities that have supported the protection of the pipelines.
“This is our own way of saying thank you to our host communities.
” The beneficiaries total over 1,500 and we have disbursed over N2 billion — and this is exclusive of women empowerment and skill acquisition programmes,” he said.
Mezeh used the occasion to appeal to community youths to reject pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft, urging them instead to take advantage of opportunities the company provides.
“We are thanking them for supporting us to protect the pipelines, and we are using this medium to appeal to youths in our communities to shun pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft.
” They should endeavour to provide us with vital information to maintain the momentum,” he said.
He also highlighted the operational gains that community cooperation has helped sustain, noting that the company is on course to support the Federal Government’s production target.
“There is zero infraction across all our areas of operation. We are approaching the 2 million barrels per day projection of the Federal Government — we have already achieved 1.8 million, and the target is doable,” Mezeh stated.
For Donald Justice, a postgraduate student at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), the grant arrived as a turning point.
“Initially I thought it was not real, but the money came and I’m running the programme with so much ease.
” What they are doing is empowering the common man who never had hope of pursuing their education. This will spur me to help others when I am capable. I thank PINL for this opportunity,” he said
By: Kiadum Edookor
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Education
IAUE holds 44th convocation May 8–9
Ignatius Ajuru University of Education will hold its 44th Convocation Ceremony on May 8 and 9, 2026, the University Senate has announced.
Executive Governor of Rivers State and Visitor to the University, Siminalayi Fubara, approved the dates.
The award of First Degrees and presentation of prizes will hold on Friday, May 8, while Postgraduate Degrees will be conferred on Saturday, May 9.
Chairman of Senate, Okechuku Onuchuku, announced the schedule during an emergency Senate meeting on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the University’s Postgraduate Hall, Rumuolumeni.
Onuchuku also said the University Council had ratified the promotion of 35 academic staff to the rank of Professor and 41 others to the rank of Reader.
*The newly promoted professors are:*
*Administration and Management Sciences*: Ikechi Prince Obinna, Consumer Behaviour and Sustainability Marketing; Chukwu Godswill Chinedu, Consumer Behaviour and Sustainability Marketing; Joy A. Mekuri-Ndimele, Consumer Behaviour and Sustainability Marketing; Dumo Nkesi Opara, Human Resource Management and Organisational Behaviour; Lawrence Amadi, Entrepreneurship and Strategic Marketing.
*Agriculture*: Eunice Ngozi Ajie, Agricultural Economics; Godswill Ibom Wilcox, Production Economics.
*Education*: Emmanuel Okwu, Library and Information Science; Love Nwamadi, Counselling Psychology; Ali Beatrice Onyebuchi Amadi, Early Childhood and Primary Education; Jerome Ibejika Wosu, History and Policy of Education.
*Humanities*: Grace Hart Lawrence, African Religion and Cultural Heritage.
*Natural and Applied Sciences*: Worokwu China Roland, Science Education (Chemistry); Constance Izuchukwu Amanah, Algorithms and Software Engineering; Comfort Emma-Elechi, Community Health Education and Promotion; Wokocha Gideon Azubuike, Science Education; Glory Godspower-Echie, Science Education; Nwala Longinus, Science Education (ITS); Daso P. Ojimba, Mathematics Education; Nchelem Rosemary George, Mathematics Education; Dagogo Franklin Ibim, Applied Geophysics.
*Social Sciences*: Leelee Nwiibari Deekor, Development Economics; Nzidee Williams, Development Economics; Iwarimie B. Uranta, Political Theory and Methodology; Dennis Reuben T. Ukpere, Rural Development and Resource Management; Poroma Lekia Celestine, Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management; Ngeh David Baride, Sociology of Development; Ebenezer Levi Odike, Sociology of Development and Social Work; Goodnews Wabah, Medical Sociology; Nwikpugi Bright Poronakie, Regional Development Planning; Ikechi Omenihu Okwakpam, Environmental Management.
*Vocational and Technical Education*: Paulinus Emennu, Industrial Technical Education (Mathematical Option); Joseph Onwuakalaegbule.
*Print style notes:*
1. *Lead first*: Who, what, when upfront — dates in para 1
2. *Dateline*: PORT HARCOURT in caps
3. *Numbers*: Figures above nine written as numerals, per AP style
4. *Attribution*: “said” used, titles before names on first reference
5. *Tight lists*: Semicolons separate full entries to save space
6. *No fluff*: Cut “executive”, “dedicated to”, “featured” — verbs carry weight
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
“FPOG Bonny Deepens Learning With Hands-On Expedition to NLNG Nature Park”
Academic expeditions and excursions take learning beyond the classroom, fostering personal growth, cultural understanding, and hands-on engagement with history, science, and nature. For the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny, such outings are a strategic tool for bridging theory with practice.
On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the Department of Science Laboratory Technology led students on an academic excursion to the NLNG Nature Park in Bonny. The team was led by the Head of Unit, Elizabeth Jumbo, alongside Ikor Peter, Usman Thaha, and Elekwachi Progress. The trip was designed to connect classroom instruction with real-life experiences.
According to the department, the excursion sought to deepen learning by linking theoretical knowledge with tangible, real-world exposure. The exercise also aimed to enhance student engagement and retention while promoting social-emotional skills such as collaboration and empathy. It further catered to diverse learning styles among the students.
Academic excursions offer clear benefits. Abstract concepts become concrete when students encounter them firsthand. A history lesson comes alive in a museum, while scientific principles are better understood in natural settings. Such interactive experiences are often more memorable than text-based learning alone.
The outings also build critical soft skills. Trips foster self-confidence, teamwork, communication, and resilience. They broaden cultural awareness and perspective by exposing students to new environments and ideas. For many, the experience sparks curiosity, promotes empathy, and can even influence future career paths.
At its core, the goal is to make learning personal, relevant, and interactive. The Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny says it is committed to providing a compass to academic excellence through active learning, consistent organization, and holistic student well-being. The SLT excursion reflects that approach in action.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
*Ogbakor Etche IAUE Chapter Pledges Support for Rivers Education Commissioner*
The Honourable Commissioner for Education, Rivers State,. Dr. Peters Nwagor, on Friday hosted members of the Ogbakor Etche, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni Chapter, during a courtesy visit that underscored unity and mutual respect between the Ministry and key stakeholders.
The delegation was led by the Chapter Chairman, Prof. Gift Nwiyi, who spoke on behalf of the group. He commended Dr. Nwagor’s leadership style, describing it as purposeful and people centered. He urged the Commissioner to remain focused on his mission to reposition the education sector in Rivers State.
As a mark of solidarity, the delegation presented a symbolic gift to the Commissioner. Prof. Nwiyi said the gesture represents the Chapter’s collective support and confidence in Dr. Nwagor’s capacity to deliver on his responsibilities.
Responding, Dr. Nwagor thanked the group for the visit and their kind gesture. He noted that goodwill from academic and community bodies provides strong encouragement for the Ministry to stay committed to its reform agenda.
The Commissioner restated his resolve to work with stakeholders across the state to improve learning outcomes, teacher welfare, and infrastructure in schools. He added that partnerships with groups like Ogbakor Etche IAUE are critical to achieving sustainable development in the sector.
Members of the delegation also reiterated their readiness to collaborate with the Ministry on programmes that advance quality education. They pledged to mobilize intellectual and community support for policies that raise standards in Rivers State schools.
The visit ended on a note of unity, with both parties reaffirming their shared commitment to educational advancement. It marked another public endorsement of Dr. Nwagor’s leadership since his assumption of office as Commissioner for Education.
By: Akujobi Amadi