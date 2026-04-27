“FPOG Bonny Deepens Learning With Hands-On Expedition to NLNG Nature Park”

Academic expeditions and excursions take learning beyond the classroom, fostering personal growth, cultural understanding, and hands-on engagement with history, science, and nature. For the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny, such outings are a strategic tool for bridging theory with practice.

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the Department of Science Laboratory Technology led students on an academic excursion to the NLNG Nature Park in Bonny. The team was led by the Head of Unit, Elizabeth Jumbo, alongside Ikor Peter, Usman Thaha, and Elekwachi Progress. The trip was designed to connect classroom instruction with real-life experiences.

According to the department, the excursion sought to deepen learning by linking theoretical knowledge with tangible, real-world exposure. The exercise also aimed to enhance student engagement and retention while promoting social-emotional skills such as collaboration and empathy. It further catered to diverse learning styles among the students.

Academic excursions offer clear benefits. Abstract concepts become concrete when students encounter them firsthand. A history lesson comes alive in a museum, while scientific principles are better understood in natural settings. Such interactive experiences are often more memorable than text-based learning alone.

The outings also build critical soft skills. Trips foster self-confidence, teamwork, communication, and resilience. They broaden cultural awareness and perspective by exposing students to new environments and ideas. For many, the experience sparks curiosity, promotes empathy, and can even influence future career paths.

At its core, the goal is to make learning personal, relevant, and interactive. The Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny says it is committed to providing a compass to academic excellence through active learning, consistent organization, and holistic student well-being. The SLT excursion reflects that approach in action.