Church Elder Describes Sports, Fitness For Good Health 

The presiding elder of The Ascension Apostolic Church Elekahia Assembly in the Port Harcourt local government area of Rivers State, Saroh Jacob, has said that fitness is very important for human daily activities.

According to him, as a servant of God, you have to be very active in your daily activities, adding that doing exercises, mostly football activities, will help gain energy.

Elder Jacob said this on Saturday shortly after a novelty football match between the men and the youth in commemoration of the men’s day celebration of the church, as the match took place at the Christian Council Elekahia football pitch in Port Harcourt.

He expressed joy as both teams scored two goals at set pieces, saying that the goals scored were not important but the show of love from the youths and men of the church who come out to celebrate with the activities of the church.

” It was a novelty football match in celebration of Men’s Day.

You know football is very important when it comes to activities of men, so today the game was part of activities for the men’s day celebration.

“I am so impressed with the turnout, so I want other men outside there to support the work of God,” Jacob said.

Also speaking was the youth coordinator of the church, Nekabari Fade, who also expressed joy over the encounter, adding that the football game will equally make them fit while carrying out church activities.

The youths’ coordinator further commended the men of the church for their role in developing the church.

“I thank God for the men of our church for the role they have been playing, and I pray God to help us, the youths, to learn from them.

“As you can see, everybody is happy for the game, and we have a lot of fun together. We are not here to win them but to celebrate with them,” he noted.

By: Kiadum Edookor