Nigerian Navy Plans CMTF To Safeguard GOG

The Nigerian Navy has stepped up efforts to strengthen regional maritime security with plans to establish a Combined Maritime Task Force (CMTF), positioning it as a multinational initiative to safeguard the Gulf of Guinea GOG

Navy said the collaboration would enhance global shipping safety.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, said this in a statement signed by Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information and made available to Newsmen

Vice Admiral Idi Abbas who received the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Jen Ole Bach Hansen, at Naval Headquarters, Abuja, reaffirmed Nigeria’s leadership role in driving a coordinated multinational maritime security framework in the Gulf of Guinea, a critical corridor for international trade.

Abbas stressed the region remains vital to global shipping, noting that countries like Denmark depend significantly on its sea lanes for commerce.

Vice Admiral Abbas disclosed that the proposed CMTF, expected to commence operations by mid-2026, would bring together “like-minded nations” to improve maritime domain awareness, boost joint response capabilities, and consolidate recent gains against piracy and other maritime threats in the region.

He called for robust Danish support in both the operationalisation and long-term sustainability of the initiative, describing such collaboration as crucial to maintaining security and stability within the Gulf of Guinea.

The Naval chief also extended an invitation to the Danish Navy to participate in the Nigerian Navy’s forthcoming International Fleet Review, a move aimed at strengthening interoperability and deepening naval cooperation between both countries.

Earlier Ambassador Hansen reaffirmed Denmark’s commitment to expanding its defence and maritime partnership with Nigeria under its Africa Strategy.

He noted that bilateral relations between both countries, particularly in maritime security, have witnessed significant progress since 2024.

The envoy acknowledged Nigeria’s strides in improving maritime security and expressed Denmark’s readiness to deepen collaboration in pursuit of shared security objectives in the Gulf of Guinea.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to sustained strategic cooperation, with a shared goal of ensuring a secure and stable maritime environment that supports regional and global economic activities.#

By: CHINEDU WOSU