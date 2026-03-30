NNS Hands Over Two Suspected Stowaways to Immigration Service

The Nigerian Navy, through the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, has handed over two suspected stowaways rescued from a merchant vessel, MV Seaspan Lahore, to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The suspects were formally transferred to DSI Eneji Emmanuel Ochokpa of the Lagos Ports/Marine Command in Apapa, Lagos.

According to Naval Authorities, the individuals were discovered in the early hours of Thursday, March 19, 2026, concealed within the rudder compartment of the vessel during routine security checks by NNS BEECROFT personnel.

The ship was reportedly navigating near the Lagos Fairway Buoy at the time of the discovery.

The Navy said the suspects were safely extracted and taken to NNS BEECROFT for preliminary investigations.

They were identified as Abdullahi Yakubu, 36, described as a repeated offender, and Omoniyi Afotona, 25.

Both suspects were believed to have gained unauthorized access to the vessel at Apapa Port before its departure.

A stowaway is defined as an individual who secretly boards a vessel or aircraft to travel illegally without authorization, often exposing themselves to grave danger.

The Navy used the incident to caution against irregular migration, urging parents, guardians, and community leaders to educate young people on the risks and legal implications of attempting to travel abroad by hiding on ships.

It also advised Nigerians seeking opportunities overseas to pursue lawful migration channels.

Reaffirming its commitment, NNS BEECROFT stated that it will continue to align with the strategic directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, to maintain a professional and responsive naval force capable of protecting Nigeria’s maritime domain and supporting national security objectives.##

By: CHINEDU WOSU