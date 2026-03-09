Sports
Inter House Sports Is Where Talents Are Discovered -Rear Admiral Okehie
Yenagoa City Set For Maiden 10km Marathon
The Bayelsa State government, yesterday, announced that the marathon will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
The inaugural race is owned by the Bayelsa State Government and will be organised by Nilayo Sports Management Limited, a sports management company.
Under the theme “The Reveal,” the race represents a bold unveiling of Bayelsa’s immense human and cultural potential to the international community, inviting the world to witness the resilience, grit, and talent rooted in the heart of the Niger Delta.
According to the organisers, the race will be flagged off at 9:30 a.m., at the Opolo Roundabout, guiding participants through a carefully designed 10-kilometre route that highlights the scenic beauty and vibrant atmosphere of Yenagoa.
The course will culminate at Peace Park Square, where athletes will cross the finish line into a grand celebration of endurance, unity, and community spirit.
To elevate the experience for runners and spectators alike, the finish venue will host a high-energy post-race concert featuring performances from top A-list artistes, blending sport and entertainment in a festival-style atmosphere.
The organisers directed all registered participants to collect their race bibs and kits at the designated Peace Park Square between March 30 and April 3, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.
The race, according to them, is currently on track for World Athletics accreditation, underscoring the commitment of both the Bayelsa State Government and Nilayo Sports Management Limited to delivering an event that meets the highest global standards.
NSC rewards Ogun State Athlete N3m
The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, on Friday continued the Commission’s nationwide appreciation tour with a visit to Abeokuta, where outstanding junior athlete, Majekodunmi Afusat Bisola, was presented with a cheque of N3 million.
The presentation forms part of the NSC’s initiative to recognise and reward exceptional junior athletes who distinguished themselves in 2025 and contributed significantly to Nigeria’s medal haul.
Majekodunmi delivered an impressive run of performances on the track. At the last edition of the National Sports Festival, she stormed to gold in the 400m and the 4x400m relay. She replicated the double triumph at the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Junior Championship, in Abeokuta, before emerging as one of the standout stars at the African Youth Games in Luanda, Angola.
Speaking during the presentation, Olopade explained that the Commission deemed it necessary to extend financial appreciation to grassroots athletes after elite performers had earlier received grants running into thousands of dollars.
“A few weeks ago, after paying grants to our elite athletes, we agreed tthere was a need to also appreciate these young, budding talents who made Nigeria proud last year,” he said.
He disclosed that of the 376 medals recorded by Nigerian athletes in 2025, more than 200 were won by grassroots talents, underscoring the importance of sustained investment in youth development.
Katsina To Take Legal Action Against AWOL Player
The Nigeria Premier Football League side said the forward has been missing from team activities since February 22, when he last featured in a league match against Rangers International at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium.
According to the club, Collins has not reported back to the team since that fixture and has also vacated his club accommodation without informing officials, raising concerns within the management.
Club chairman Surajo Baba said the player’s absence represents a breach of contract, adding that there are indications he may be negotiating a move abroad despite still being under contract with the club.
“The player has been absent from the club’s activities without official permission since February 22nd, 2026, when he participated in our match against Rangers International Football Club,” Baba said.
He stressed that the striker remains legally tied to Katsina United and warned any club attempting to sign him to be aware of the contractual implications.
“We’ve received rumors that he’s in talks with a European club, but let me make it clear: Uche Collins is a Katsina United player, and he has a binding contract with us until end of 2026/2027 Football season,” he said.
“We warn any club entertaining the idea of poaching him to think twice, lest they face legal consequences and disciplinary action.”
The chairman added that the club had reported the matter to the relevant authorities and believes the player’s conduct contravenes league and international regulations governing football transfers.
“Uche’s actions are a clear breach of contract, contravening NPFL regulations, the Commercial Framework, and FIFA’s rules. We’re taking this very seriously and have reported the matter to the relevant authorities,” he said.
Katsina United also confirmed that they have requested the withholding of the player’s international transfer certificate until the dispute is resolved.
“We appreciate the support of our fans and stakeholders and assure them of our commitment to resolving this matter in accordance with the rules and regulations governing the sport,” Baba added.
