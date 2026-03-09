Inter House Sports Is Where Talents Are  Discovered -Rear Admiral Okehie

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chiedozie Okehie, has said that inter-house sports competition was mainly to discover talents from the grassroots.

According to him, over the years, inter-house sports competition has remained a defining platform for building resilience, confidence, and unity among the students.

Real Admiral Okehie was represented by the executive officer, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Navy Captain Muhammad Umar, who said this last Saturday during the 20th Annual Inter-House Sports Competition at the Nigeria Navy Secondary School, Borikiri, Port Harcourt.

He commended the parents and guardians for their sustained trust and partnership, saying that their unique cooperation remains indispensable to the growth of the students and the steady progress of the institution.

He further lauded the hard-working commandant of the school, Navy Captain Chinomso Omezurike, for highlighting the importance of vocational education and entrepreneurial development in the practical skills acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme for the senior secondary three students.

Also speaking, the Commandant of the school, Captain Omezurike, expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Government, as they have built some facilities in the school.

“We specially express our profound gratitude to the State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, for his visionary leadership and love for the school.”

“This event is not merely a sports gathering, but it represents a strategic investment in youth development.

“Sports remain one of the most effective instruments for sharpening character, promoting discipline, and fostering unity among young people,” he said.

“Thus, competitions such as this adequately prepare students, not only for academic success but also for life’s challenges.

Captain Omezuruike used the opportunity to thank her staff for good work and dedication to duty and expressed appreciation to the parents.

The vice-chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school, Barr. Anthon Wamah, also commended the excellent performance of the commandant of the school.

By: Kiadum Edookor