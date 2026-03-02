Nation
UNIZIK Honours Business Mogul, Ezekwe, For Philanthropism
Don Calls For National Forensic Data Bank To Combat Rising Crime
The Head of the Department of Anatomy at the University of Port Harcourt’s College of Health Sciences, Prof Gabriel Sunday Oladipo, has underscored the urgent need for Nigeria to develop a comprehensive forensic science infrastructure, warning that the nation’s ability to investigate and solve crime is being hampered by lack of scientific data and systems.
In his inaugural lecture titled, “Man: Fearfully Different, Wonderfully Made,” delivered as part of the 207th Inaugural Lecture Series of the university, Prof Oladipo highlighted that while no two individuals are exactly the same, the country currently lacks the robust systems needed to collect and manage biological and anthropometric data that could support criminal investigations.
He explained that the natural variations among humans — from fingerprints to physical measurements — form the foundation of personal identification in forensic work. These biological differences, he said, are essential for distinguishing one person from another, especially in the context of criminal investigations where clarity of identity can mean the difference between justice and impunity. Without this scientific foundation, he argued, law enforcement agencies lack a critical tool in the fight against crime.
Experts have noted that Nigeria’s forensic science capacity has historically lagged behind needs, with only a few forensic facilities available and many law enforcement agencies struggling to access or use scientific evidence effectively. One review of the state of forensic investigation in Nigeria found that outdated facilities and limited adoption of modern forensic methods have left many cases unsolved or poorly investigated, even as crime rates rise across the country.
In Lagos, efforts to improve forensic capabilities have focused on DNA analysis, with the Lagos State DNA Forensic Centre — the first of its kind in West Africa — providing critical support for criminal investigations and helping to identify human remains, link related cases, and assist with paternity testing. However, such initiatives are yet to be replicated at a national scale, leaving many regions without access to these vital scientific tools.
Prof Oladipo’s lecture went beyond academic theory to propose concrete actions. He called for the establishment of a National Institute of Forensic Science responsible for creating and managing a nationwide anthropometric and forensic data bank. This repository, he stressed, would significantly enhance Nigeria’s capacity to track crime, assist law enforcement agencies, and improve the administration of justice by providing reliable scientific evidence for investigative and legal processes.
He also highlighted the importance of strengthening research and training in forensic science. Many Nigerian universities currently lack the funding and infrastructure to offer complete undergraduate or postgraduate programs in areas such as forensic anthropology, DNA analysis, and crime scene investigation, a gap that forces aspiring experts to rely on collaborations with institutions abroad. By fostering a research-friendly environment and securing greater support from both government and private sectors, Nigerian institutions could produce homegrown experts capable of advancing forensic science in the country.
Awareness of forensic science’s role in criminal justice remains low among the general public and even among some security professionals. Studies have shown that a significant portion of Nigerians are unfamiliar with basic forensic concepts or the existence of tools such as DNA profiling and national forensic databases — tools that are common features of criminal justice systems in countries like South Africa and the United Kingdom.
Prof Oladipo also urged regular training and retraining programs to keep forensic practitioners updated with evolving scientific methods. According to him, continuous professional development is critical in a field where technological advances — from biometric databases to digital forensic tools — are transforming how crimes are investigated and solved.
The lecture was attended by academics, students, and professionals drawn to the intersection of science, identity, and justice, all of whom heard the professor make a compelling case for scientific innovation and institutional reform as central to Nigeria’s effort to contain crime and strengthen its justice system.
The event not only showcased Prof Oladipo’s expertise in human anatomy and forensic psychology but also positioned forensic science as a strategic national priority — one that could bring clarity to investigations, support victims and their families, and ultimately enhance public safety across Nigeria.
UPWA Hosts Colourful Inter-House Sports Fiesta
The University of Port Harcourt Women Association (UPWA) on Thursday staged a vibrant and memorable edition of its Annual Inter-House Sports Competition at the University of Port Harcourt Sports Village, drawing an impressive turnout of pupils, parents, staff and invited guests.
The event, organised by the UPWA International Group of Schools, brought together children from the pre-nursery, nursery and secondary sections in a colourful celebration of youth athleticism, discipline and teamwork. The arena came alive with cheers and excitement as pupils, clad in their various house colours, marched in a ceremonial parade before proceeding to compete in a wide range of track and field events, relays, novelty races and other team-based activities designed to promote physical fitness and healthy competition.
Declaring the competition open, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Owunari Georgewill, commended UPWA for sustaining a tradition that continues to nurture young talents beyond the classroom. He noted that sports remain a critical component of holistic education, helping to build resilience, confidence, leadership skills and social interaction among children.
In her remarks, the President of UPWA, Professor Udeme Georgewill, expressed appreciation to parents, teachers and members of the organising committee for their dedication and sacrifice in ensuring the success of the programme despite prevailing economic challenges. She described the event as a reflection of unity and collective effort within the school community.
“This is the first time White House is emerging overall winner, and that shows remarkable improvement and great sportsmanship,” she said. “We all had fun. It is not easy putting an event like this together considering the economic situation, but we are grateful to the parents for being part of this journey. The excitement everywhere is truly heartwarming.”
The competition featured spirited participation from the various houses, including Purple House, San Chicago Red House and White House, with pupils demonstrating strength, speed, coordination and teamwork. Parents and supporters filled the stands, cheering enthusiastically and adding colour to the spectacle, while teachers ensured orderliness and safety throughout the proceedings.
Professor Georgewill emphasized that the true essence of sports lies not merely in winning trophies but in participation and personal growth. “Sports is not just about winning. It is an avenue for growth, discipline and opportunity. The fact that a child is able to participate is already a win. Losing this year does not mean you cannot win next year. Keep trying,” she encouraged, urging pupils to see both victory and defeat as stepping stones to greater achievements.
She further observed that while there are many competing interests in the Nigerian sports sector, consistent grassroots investment remains essential for discovering and nurturing future champions.
The colourful ceremony culminated in medal presentations, trophy awards and group photographs, with UPWA executives, including Vice President I, Professor Adedamola Onyeaso, joining the participating teams to celebrate the day’s achievements.
The annual inter-house sports competition continues to stand as one of UPWA’s flagship events, reinforcing its commitment to balanced education, character formation and the promotion of healthy lifestyles among its pupils.
Nigeria Risks Drifting Without Strong Education Policies-Don
- Nigeria’s quest for national greatness may remain elusive if educational policies continue to suffer poor implementation, Prof Nathaniel Abraham has warned, declaring that education remains the strategic compass capable of steering the country toward sustainable growth and global competitiveness.
The respected scholar made this assertion while delivering the 206th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Port Harcourt at its Abuja Centre of Excellence. His lecture, titled, “The Rudderless Ship and Its Major Rescuer,” employed a striking maritime metaphor to illustrate the state of the nation’s educational system and, by extension, its development trajectory.
According to Prof. Abraham, the rudder, though a small and seemingly insignificant component located at the rear of a ship, determines the direction, stability, and safety of the entire vessel. Without it, even the most magnificent ship with powerful engines and sophisticated equipment will drift aimlessly and is at risk of wreckage. He likened this crucial component to educational policies in a nation’s governance structure, arguing that policies serve as the guiding mechanism that determines whether a country reaches its intended destination or wanders endlessly without direction.
In his analysis, he noted that Nigeria possesses abundant human and natural resources and is not! lacking in intellectual capacity or policy formulation. However, he emphasised that the country’s recurring challenge lies in weak implementation, inconsistency, and a culture of cutting corners.
He recalled that at independence in 1960, Nigeria stood shoulder to shoulder with several nations that are now classified among the world’s leading economies. The difference, he maintained, is not destiny or potential, but discipline and adherence to policy execution.
“What made them move forward was discipline and the will to implement policies the way they were designed. For as long as we trivialise our educational policies, we will continue to drift. But the moment we commit to proper implementation, Nigeria is destined for greatness,” he stated.
Prof. Abraham stressed that education remains the foundation upon which every other sector stands. He argued that a properly structured and effectively managed educational system produces competent manpower, ethical leadership, innovation, and national cohesion. Conversely, a poorly managed system weakens governance, slows economic growth, and undermines social stability.
Delving into higher education administration, the Professor identified funding as a critical coordinate of effective university management. Drawing from his scholarly publications in international journals, he explained that adequate and well-managed funding directly impacts teaching quality, research output, infrastructure development, staff motivation, and global competitiveness of universities.
He described the current funding situation in Nigerian universities as grossly inadequate, noting that without intentional and strategic financial investment, reforms may remain theoretical.
“Funding is very poor. If we address it deliberately and commit to doing it right, the transformation will be evident,” he affirmed.
Beyond funding, he called for collective responsibility in rebuilding the education sector, urging policymakers, administrators, lecturers, parents, and students to play active roles in restoring value and credibility to the system.
He emphasised that education should not be seen as the exclusive concern of those currently within school walls, but as a national asset that shapes future generations and determines the country’s long-term prosperity.
Respondents at the well-attended lecture described it as both diagnostic and prescriptive, noting that Prof. Abraham not only identified systemic weaknesses but also offered a roadmap for reform. Some participants expressed optimism that the insights presented could serve as a blueprint for policymakers if carefully studied and adopted.
The event drew members of the academia, deans, the clergy, stakeholders, and guests from various sectors who commended the inaugural lecturer for what many described as a courageous and timely intervention in the national conversation on education.
At the conclusion of the lecture, Prof. Abraham was flanked by deans and colleagues in recognition of his contribution to scholarship and public discourse.
The 206th Inaugural Lecture once again highlighted the role of the University of Port Harcourt as a centre for intellectual engagement and policy advocacy. More importantly, it amplified a central message: without a functional “rudder” in the form of faithfully implemented educational policies, Nigeria’s journey toward development may remain uncertain. But with discipline, adequate funding, and unwavering commitment to policy execution, the nation can chart a new course toward enduring greatness.
