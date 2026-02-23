Ex-UNIPORT SUG Leaders Organise Symposium In Honour Of VC

Former Students’ Union Government (SUG) leaders of the University of Port Harcourt, have organised a one-day symposium in honour of the institution’s outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Owunari Abraham Georgewill, as his tenure draws to a close.

The maiden symposium, with the theme, “Resolution: From Agitations to Negotiations,” was convened by five past presidents of the university’s SUG as a mark of appreciation for what they described as a student-friendly and peaceful administration under the 9th Vice Chancellor of the university.

The event, held recently at the University of Port Harcourt Centre of Excellence, Abuja Campus, attracted past and present student leaders, members of the academic community, and invited guests.

In his remarks, the current SUG President, Sen. Amaechi Walson Tonye, said the cordial relationship between the Vice Chancellor and the student body informed the decision to organise the symposium, noting that students were proud to associate with a Vice Chancellor who consistently listened to their concerns and prioritised dialogue in resolving issues.

He commended the past SUG leaders for taking the bold initiative to honour the Vice Chancellor, describing the gesture as a reflection of the mutual respect and understanding that characterised the administration.

Speaking in an interview, Prof. Georgewill expressed gratitude to God and the students for the recognition accorded him. He described the honour as deeply significant, recalling that from his first day in office, he pledged to work closely with students to foster peace and ensure uninterrupted academic activities.

According to him, the peaceful atmosphere enjoyed on campus over the past five years was a result of deliberate engagement and a shared commitment to negotiation rather than confrontation.

“For the five years of my administration, we did not experience student-related demonstrations, closure of the school, or management-student crises, which are common in many institutions.We are celebrating because we chose negotiation over agitation. That is the essence of today’s honour,” he said.

He urged Vice Chancellors and student union leaders across the country to prioritise dialogue in addressing grievances, stressing that negotiation remains the best pathway to stability and academic progress.

Prof. Georgewill added that he would like to be remembered for humble and humane leadership anchored on inclusiveness and constructive engagement. He attributed the stability and infrastructural development recorded during his tenure to the grace of God and the cooperation of stakeholders.

The symposium featured a keynote lecture delivered by Prof. Obari Gomba, presentation of awards to the Vice Chancellor and the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Wokoma Chima, as well as a drama performance and goodwill messages from former SUG presidents.

Among those who spoke were Comrade Ubabuike Gift; Comrade Dickson Senibo; Comrade Okpara Martins; and Comrade Harmony Lawrence, who initiated and coordinated the event alongside other past student leaders.

The event concluded with renewed calls for sustained collaboration between university management and students to preserve the culture of peace and dialogue at the institution.