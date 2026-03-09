NDLEA Arrests Ex-Councillor With 40kg Skunk, Recovers Drugs In Diapers

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a former councillor in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, Sheleru Olalekan, over alleged involvement in illicit drug trafficking.

The 45-year-old, who previously served two terms representing Orimedu community and currently works as a legislative aide, was arrested on March 2, 2026, at his residence in Ilado, Ibeju-Lekki.

According to a statement yesterday by the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, operatives recovered 40 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, from one of the rooms in the suspect’s house during a search.

“In his statement, Sheleru admitted ownership of the exhibit and the property where it was recovered.

“He said he had previously served two terms as a Councilor representing Orimedu community in Ibeju-Lekki local government council,” Babafemi said.

In a separate operation in the Federal Capital Territory, NDLEA officers on March 3 intercepted a 32-year-old businessman, Emeka Hyginus Okwor, travelling from Obollo-Afor in Enugu State to Zuba, Abuja.

A search of his luggage led to the discovery of 1,000 pills of tapentadol 250mg concealed inside baby diapers.

The suspect reportedly confessed that he was transporting the consignment to Guduwa village in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, where he operates a provision store.

“On same day, 3rd of March, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Kabba/Obajana highway, Kogi state, intercepted a consignment of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis weighing 1.550kg concealed inside a standing fan carton belonging to 36-year-old Cameroonian, Mey Ali Muhamat, who hails from Maroua, Republic of Cameroon.

“The suspect was travelling in a commercial bus from Lagos to Cameroon enroute Lokoja, Kano and Maiduguri,” the statement added.

In Niger State, NDLEA operatives on March 4 intercepted a commercial bus along the Mokwa–Jebba road coming from Ibadan in Oyo State with 500 pieces of improvised explosive device components concealed in a sack.

A follow-up operation led to the arrest of the intended recipient, Osama Abdullahi, 21, in Pelegi, Mashegu Local Government Area.

In Adamawa State, NDLEA operatives in Yola on the same day recovered 122,000 pills of tramadol and 700 grams of methamphetamine from the false bottom of a truck conveying 2,000 cartons of local drinks.

Similarly, officers arrested Muhammed Ali, 20, at Gadar Tamburawa in Kano State on March 3 with 11,283 pills of tramadol.

In Ogun State, operatives conducting a raid in Ogere arrested two suspects, Nazifi Mudansir and Kabiru Musa, with 46 kilograms of skunk.

In Delta State, two suspects — Joy Chukwuma, 25, and Eugene Felix, 22 — were arrested on March 7 in Ogwashi-Uku with 18.63kg of skunk, 10.8 litres of codeine-based syrup and 4,268 pills of tramadol and swinol.

NDLEA operatives also destroyed 1,910.25kg of skunk on two farms in Egbisi forest in Uhumwonde Local Government Area of Edo State, where two suspects, Eke London, 48, and Austin Isusi, 49, were arrested. Another suspect, Alaba Adeboye, 47, was apprehended in Ikhin town, Owan East Local Government Area, with 176.50kg of skunk.

The agency said its commands across the country also continued the War Against Drug Abuse enlightenment campaign in schools and communities, including sensitisation programmes in secondary schools in Oyo, Niger, Zamfara, Lagos, Sokoto, Ebonyi and Anambra states.

The NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Buba Marwa, commended officers of the Lagos, FCT, Kano, Niger, Kogi, Edo, Ogun, Delta and Adamawa commands for the arrests and seizures, urging them to sustain the agency’s balanced approach to drug control efforts nationwide.