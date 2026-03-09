Army Foils Cattle Rustling, Kills Terrorists In Benue …Rescues Two Kidnapped Bank Staff

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE have foiled cattle rustling attempts, arrested suspects and neutralised terrorists during a series of operations in Benue State.

According to a statement posted on Army X handle, yesterday, and signed by the Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu, the operations were carried out in parts of the state between March 3 and March 7.

Zubairu said troops of the Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Battalion IX, operating under Operation WHIRL STROKE, arrested three suspected cattle rustlers and recovered stolen livestock during a routine patrol around Obagaji in Agatu Local Government Area of the State.

“The operation, which took place on March 3, 2026, was initiated after troops deployed at Obagaji received credible intelligence regarding suspected cattle rustling activities around the Omikwidi general area,” he said.

According to him, the troops moved towards the Ologba–Egba Road and deployed in an ambush position.

“During the operation, troops successfully intercepted a Sienna bus conveying three fully grown cows suspected to have been rustled. Three suspects were immediately arrested,” he said

The suspects were identified as Mamuda Hussein, 28, from Adagbo community; Sunday Moses, 35, from Obagaji village; and Teny Musa, 22, also from Obagaji.

Zubairu said preliminary investigations revealed that the cattle were being transported using a vehicle bearing a fake Kogi State Government registration number plate, Kogi 2LMA 35 LG.

He added that the suspected gang leader, Mamuda Hussein, reportedly confessed that he had been invited to purchase the rustled cattle by two individuals identified as Dahiru and Small.

In another operation on March 4, troops of COAS Intervention Battalion XV conducted an ambush at Abuja Village following intelligence on the movement of terrorists in the area.

During the operation, troops made contact with the terrorists. In the ensuing engagement, one armed criminal was neutralised while others fled the scene,” the statement said.

Zubairu said troops later searched the area and recovered one round of 7.62mm special ammunition from the bag of the neutralised suspect.

He added that on March 5 at about 1:30 a.m., troops deployed at Abuja Village came under attack by suspected terrorists.

“The troops responded decisively and successfully repelled the assault, forcing the attackers to withdraw. One terrorist was neutralised during the encounter,” he said.

In a separate operation on March 7, troops of the Maritime Component at Gbajimba acted on information from a local source in Guma Local Government Area about suspected cattle rustlers attempting to escape through waterways after stealing cows belonging to community members.

Zubairu said troops mobilised to the location and intercepted the suspects attempting to flee by boat.

“Warning shots were fired, leading to the arrest of one suspect with two stolen cows inside the boat. The boat and the recovered livestock are currently in custody for investigation and further processing,” he said.

In another development, troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke have successfully rescued two kidnap victims in Gborgbor Village, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The victims, both staff members of Unity Bank, were identified as Mr Marwan Abubakar, 40, and Mr Leng’en Cakop, 37. They were reportedly abducted in Zaki-Biam, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The rescue operation followed actionable intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists and their captives in the area, the acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, stated in a statement made available to journalists, yesterday.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, OPWS troops conducted an aggressive search and rescue mission aimed at locating the terrorists and safely recovering the victims.

“Troops thoroughly searched suspected houses and locations within Gborgbor Village but initially found nothing unusual. Further intelligence indicated the kidnappers and their victims remained in the area,” the statement partly read.

Zubairu said additional troops, led by the Sub-Sector Commander, were subsequently deployed to reinforce the search. The operation extended to surrounding settlements, including Tse Anaka, putting sustained pressure on the kidnappers.

“The terrorists were forced to abandon their captives and flee. The victims were safely recovered, and a motorcycle suspected to have been used by the criminals was recovered along the route to Tse Anaka Village,” Zubairu said.

The Force Commander of OPWS, Maj. Gen. Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism and swift response, noting that the operation highlighted the effectiveness of intelligence-led strategies in combating kidnapping and other terrorist activities.

Gara reassured residents of Benue, Taraba and neighbouring states of the Joint Task Force’s continued commitment to protecting lives and property.

He urged the public to support security agencies with timely and credible information to help dismantle criminal networks operating in the region.