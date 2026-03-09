FG Needs Assessment Committee Visits Bonny Poly

A high-powered assessment committee from the Federal Ministry of Education Abuja on Wednesday visited the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny in Bonny local government area of Rivers state, as part of a needs assessment for 2026 exercise to the institution

The team, led by Prince Dr. Murtab Aliyu S.,a Director with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), include Mr. Mohammed Yusha’u, Mr. Lawani F. Jimoh of ASUP, and June, Patience G. from the Ministry.

The visit is aimed to identify gaps between the institution’s current and desired states, guiding strategic decisions and resource allocation.

According to a statement by



the committee’s findings will inform targeted interventions and support from the Federal Government to enhance the polytechnic’s infrastructure, academic programs, and overall development.

“The institution is known for academic excellence and collaborative engagements, making it a sought-after partner for development initiatives. The polytechnic has been making strides in oil and gas education, producing graduates who are highly sought after by industries.”

The needs assessment committee’s visit is expected to further boost the institution’s growth and development.

The statement also quoted as saying that the team later interacted with various stakeholders, including staff and students, to get firsthand information on the institution’s needs.

The committee expressed satisfaction with the polytechnic’s progress and assured the Management of the Federal Government’s support and commended Dr. Okolobah’s leadership and the institution’s commitment to academic excellence

The visit underscores the polytechnic’s commitment to growth and development. The institution is poised to leverage this opportunity to address its needs and further enhance its academic programs.

The statement averred that the Management of the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny, led by Dr. Victor Okolobah, received the committee and briefed them on the institution’s strengths, challenges, and stakeholder needs.

He further stated that Dr. Okolobah’s leadership has fostered strong relationships with key agencies, benefiting the polytechnic , adding that

“The Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny, has been making waves in academic circles, and this visit is expected to further boost its reputation. With purposeful leadership and strategic partnerships, the institution is set to achieve greater heights.

“The institution’s success is attributed to its strong leadership, dedicated staff, and commitment to academic excellence. As it continues to grow and develop, the polytechnic remains committed to producing skilled graduates who can contribute to Nigeria’s development.”