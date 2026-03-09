Federal University Dutse Expels 20 Students, Rusticates 15 Over Exam Malpractice

The Senate of Federal University Dutse in Jigawa State has approved the expulsion of 20 students and the rustication of 15 others for their involvement in examination malpractice.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by Abdullahi Yahaya-Bello, the university’s director of public affairs. According to him, the disciplinary action followed the recommendations of the senate committee on examination misconduct for the second semester of the 2024/2025 academic session.

Yahaya-Bello explained that the senate also cleared two students of wrongdoing after investigations, while three others were issued written warnings.

He noted that the penalties were imposed in line with the university’s regulations governing offences and punishments for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. Those affected, he added, were drawn from different faculties and departments within the institution.

The development comes amid a wave of disciplinary actions across Nigerian universities over academic misconduct.

In February, the University of Abuja expelled 28 students for various offences, including alleged examination malpractice, cultism, and falsification of academic results. The decision followed the consideration of a report by the university’s student disciplinary committee during a senate meeting.

Similarly, the University of Calabar recently suspended nine students over allegations of examination malpractice and result forgery after deliberations at its 252nd senate meeting.

University authorities across the country have continued to warn that strict disciplinary measures will be enforced against students found guilty of academic misconduct in order to maintain the integrity of the educational system.