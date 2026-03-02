SSS 3 Students Groan Over Difficulties in WAEC Capturing in Rivers*

Thousands of Senior Secondary School (SS3) students in Rivers State have expressed frustration over challenges they face in the ongoing WAEC capturing exercise, a prerequisite for the 2025/2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Introduced by the Federal Government to curb examination malpractice, the biometric capturing process has instead become a source of hardship for many candidates.

The Tide_ education desk who monitored the exercise across several schools in the state revealed chaotic scenes experienced by intending candidates.At Community Secondary School, Rumuepirikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, students crowded the school premises as early as 7 a.m. and remained as late as 9 p.m., with many still unattended. Parents and guardians were seen waiting anxiously as their wards struggled to be captured.

Chidubem, a student of the school, lamented the loss of valuable study time. “Since Monday, we have been coming from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. without success. The process is slow, and we pay between ?5,000 and ?7,000. We’ve been here for over five days without being captured,” she said.

The situation is similar at Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, where students cluster around the capturing centre, jostling for space. Angela, a candidate, described the exercise as “herculean,” citing network failures and alleged favouritism. She added that parents sometimes pay up to ?1,000 to secure quicker attention for their children.

At Government Secondary School, Okehi in Etche Local Government Area, students reportedly arrive as early as 6 a.m. to secure a place in line. One student, who asked to remain anonymous, called on relevant authorities to urgently address the irregularities. Another student, Ebenezer, warned that unless swift action is taken, many candidates may be excluded from sitting the examination.

Education stakeholders have raised concerns that the exercise, though well-intentioned, has been poorly executed, with inadequate equipment and personnel deployed to handle the large number of candidates. They warn that unless urgent steps are taken to streamline the process, the credibility of the examination could be undermined, and students’ academic futures jeopardised.

Parents and guardians are appealing to the Rivers State Ministry of Education and WAEC to intervene immediately, deploy additional registration centres, and ensure transparency in the process. They stress that without swift corrective measures, the already heightened anxiety among students and families will only worsen.

As of press time, neither the Rivers State Ministry of Education nor WAEC authorities had responded to inquiries on the matter.