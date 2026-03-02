NCDMB commission Simulation Lab in  Bayelsa University 

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commissioned a fully equipped Clinical Skills and Simulation Laboratory at the Bayelsa Medical University (BMU), Yenagoa, in a move aimed at strengthening healthcare education and building local capacity.

The state-of-the-art facility, unveiled on Friday, is fitted with high-fidelity adult and paediatric patient simulators, laparoscopic training systems, obstetric trainers, advanced life support mannequins, consultation cubicles and audio-visual learning systems.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said the Board’s intervention reflects its commitment to capacity development beyond the oil and gas sector.

Represented by the Acting Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Ene Ette, Ogbe described simulation-based learning as the global standard in medical education, noting that it enables students to gain hands-on clinical experience, improve decision-making and build confidence in a safe and controlled environment.

He explained that investment in healthcare, education, engineering and logistics demonstrates that the oil and gas industry does not operate in isolation but depends on a strong ecosystem.

According to him, the upgraded laboratory represents a strategic investment in human capital development and a practical demonstration of policy translating into measurable impact.

In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of BMU, Prof. Dimie Ogoina, described the project as a milestone in securing the future of healthcare delivery in Bayelsa State, the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

He said the facility aligns with his A.S.P.I.R.E. Agenda, unveiled upon assuming office in 2025, which seeks to transform the university into a globally recognised institution driven by technology, research and excellence.

Ogoina noted that the advanced simulators and training equipment would help reduce medical errors, enhance patient safety and produce highly skilled indigenous healthcare professionals capable of competing globally.

He also acknowledged the support of the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, as well as the Commissioners for Health and Education, for creating an enabling environment for partnerships to thrive.

Similarly, the Provost of the College of Medicine, Prof. Philip Eyimina, said the laboratory played a key role in the institution’s recent accreditation verification exercise.

He noted that the presence of a functional and well-equipped clinical skills laboratory affirmed the university’s readiness to deliver quality medical education in line with national standards.

In a special address, Governor Diri, represented by the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Gentle Emelah, commended the NCDMB for what he described as a remarkable intervention that aligns with the university’s vision of becoming a leading medical institution.

The Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Tarilah Tebepah, also appreciated the Board for its support and urged continued collaboration to address resource challenges.

The ceremony concluded with a tour of the laboratory’s facilities, including the Virtual Reality Station, Paediatric and Airway Management Stations, ECG and Patient Monitoring Station, IV Fluids Administration and Cannulation Station, and the Demonstration Hall.