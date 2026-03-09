Chief Judge  Pledges inmate’s academic Sponsorship 

The Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, has taken full responsibility for the education of a teenage inmate, Gabriel Sillas, currently serving a jail term at the Minna Correctional Centre, pledging to sponsor him up to university level.

She made the gesture during her annual working visit to correctional facilities across the state, aimed at decongesting custodial centres and reviewing inmates’ cases.

Sillas, who was described by officials as one of the most obedient inmates at the facility, reportedly earned the sympathy of the Chief Judge

Justice Abdulmalik, visibly moved by the teenager’s disposition during her visit to the Minna Children’s Remand Home, described his situation as a product of avoidable circumstances and lack of adequate parental support.

“The circumstances that brought him here could have been avoided if he had good support from his mother. I can see talent in him. With proper support, he will be useful to society. I cannot allow him to waste his life at this age,”she said.

She therefore announced that she would personally sponsor his education from now through university, stressing that the young inmate deserves a second chance to harness his potential.

“I will sponsor his education up to university level. He needs support to put his talent to proper use,” she added emotionally, reaffirming her commitment to ensuring he builds a better future.

Sillas was sentenced to three years imprisonment alongside Isah Tanimu for criminal trespass, mischief and theft, offences that contravene Sections 228, 327 and 348 of the Penal Code Law.

In a further act of clemency, Justice Abdulmalik granted pardon to Isah Tanimu and pledged to assist with part of the fine options attached to their conviction.

Beyond individual interventions, the Chief Judge also donated ?500,000 to the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre to support the upgrade of its skills acquisition centre, reinforcing her commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

Her visit underscored the judiciary’s growing emphasis on correctional reform, rehabilitation and the belief that, with timely support, even those who stumble can still rise to become productive members of society.