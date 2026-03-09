Education
Chief Judge Pledges inmate’s academic Sponsorship
The Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, has taken full responsibility for the education of a teenage inmate, Gabriel Sillas, currently serving a jail term at the Minna Correctional Centre, pledging to sponsor him up to university level.
She made the gesture during her annual working visit to correctional facilities across the state, aimed at decongesting custodial centres and reviewing inmates’ cases.
Sillas, who was described by officials as one of the most obedient inmates at the facility, reportedly earned the sympathy of the Chief Judge
Justice Abdulmalik, visibly moved by the teenager’s disposition during her visit to the Minna Children’s Remand Home, described his situation as a product of avoidable circumstances and lack of adequate parental support.
“The circumstances that brought him here could have been avoided if he had good support from his mother. I can see talent in him. With proper support, he will be useful to society. I cannot allow him to waste his life at this age,”she said.
She therefore announced that she would personally sponsor his education from now through university, stressing that the young inmate deserves a second chance to harness his potential.
“I will sponsor his education up to university level. He needs support to put his talent to proper use,” she added emotionally, reaffirming her commitment to ensuring he builds a better future.
Sillas was sentenced to three years imprisonment alongside Isah Tanimu for criminal trespass, mischief and theft, offences that contravene Sections 228, 327 and 348 of the Penal Code Law.
In a further act of clemency, Justice Abdulmalik granted pardon to Isah Tanimu and pledged to assist with part of the fine options attached to their conviction.
Beyond individual interventions, the Chief Judge also donated ?500,000 to the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre to support the upgrade of its skills acquisition centre, reinforcing her commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.
Her visit underscored the judiciary’s growing emphasis on correctional reform, rehabilitation and the belief that, with timely support, even those who stumble can still rise to become productive members of society.
Education
Federal University Dutse Expels 20 Students, Rusticates 15 Over Exam Malpractice
The Senate of Federal University Dutse in Jigawa State has approved the expulsion of 20 students and the rustication of 15 others for their involvement in examination malpractice.
The decision was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by Abdullahi Yahaya-Bello, the university’s director of public affairs. According to him, the disciplinary action followed the recommendations of the senate committee on examination misconduct for the second semester of the 2024/2025 academic session.
Yahaya-Bello explained that the senate also cleared two students of wrongdoing after investigations, while three others were issued written warnings.
He noted that the penalties were imposed in line with the university’s regulations governing offences and punishments for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. Those affected, he added, were drawn from different faculties and departments within the institution.
The development comes amid a wave of disciplinary actions across Nigerian universities over academic misconduct.
In February, the University of Abuja expelled 28 students for various offences, including alleged examination malpractice, cultism, and falsification of academic results. The decision followed the consideration of a report by the university’s student disciplinary committee during a senate meeting.
Similarly, the University of Calabar recently suspended nine students over allegations of examination malpractice and result forgery after deliberations at its 252nd senate meeting.
University authorities across the country have continued to warn that strict disciplinary measures will be enforced against students found guilty of academic misconduct in order to maintain the integrity of the educational system.
Education
FG Needs Assessment Committee Visits Bonny Poly
A high-powered assessment committee from the Federal Ministry of Education Abuja on Wednesday visited the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny in Bonny local government area of Rivers state, as part of a needs assessment for 2026 exercise to the institution
The team, led by Prince Dr. Murtab Aliyu S.,a Director with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), include Mr. Mohammed Yusha’u, Mr. Lawani F. Jimoh of ASUP, and June, Patience G. from the Ministry.
The visit is aimed to identify gaps between the institution’s current and desired states, guiding strategic decisions and resource allocation.
According to a statement by
Reported by Anthony Ogbe , SAR/Public Relations Officer of the polytechnics and made available to tide said
the committee’s findings will inform targeted interventions and support from the Federal Government to enhance the polytechnic’s infrastructure, academic programs, and overall development.
“The institution is known for academic excellence and collaborative engagements, making it a sought-after partner for development initiatives. The polytechnic has been making strides in oil and gas education, producing graduates who are highly sought after by industries.”
The needs assessment committee’s visit is expected to further boost the institution’s growth and development.
The statement also quoted as saying that the team later interacted with various stakeholders, including staff and students, to get firsthand information on the institution’s needs.
The committee expressed satisfaction with the polytechnic’s progress and assured the Management of the Federal Government’s support and commended Dr. Okolobah’s leadership and the institution’s commitment to academic excellence
The visit underscores the polytechnic’s commitment to growth and development. The institution is poised to leverage this opportunity to address its needs and further enhance its academic programs.
The statement averred that the Management of the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny, led by Dr. Victor Okolobah, received the committee and briefed them on the institution’s strengths, challenges, and stakeholder needs.
He further stated that Dr. Okolobah’s leadership has fostered strong relationships with key agencies, benefiting the polytechnic , adding that
the institution is known for academic excellence and collaborative engagements, making it a sought-after partner for development initiatives.
“The polytechnic has been making strides in oil and gas education, producing graduates who are highly sought after by industries.”
“The Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny, has been making waves in academic circles, and this visit is expected to further boost its reputation. With purposeful leadership and strategic partnerships, the institution is set to achieve greater heights.
“
“The institution’s success is attributed to its strong leadership, dedicated staff, and commitment to academic excellence. As it continues to grow and develop, the polytechnic remains committed to producing skilled graduates who can contribute to Nigeria’s development.”
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
*SSS 3 Students Groan Over Difficulties in WAEC Capturing in Rivers*
Thousands of Senior Secondary School (SS3) students in Rivers State have expressed frustration over challenges they face in the ongoing WAEC capturing exercise, a prerequisite for the 2025/2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Introduced by the Federal Government to curb examination malpractice, the biometric capturing process has instead become a source of hardship for many candidates.
The Tide_ education desk who monitored the exercise across several schools in the state revealed chaotic scenes experienced by intending candidates.At Community Secondary School, Rumuepirikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, students crowded the school premises as early as 7 a.m. and remained as late as 9 p.m., with many still unattended. Parents and guardians were seen waiting anxiously as their wards struggled to be captured.
Chidubem, a student of the school, lamented the loss of valuable study time. “Since Monday, we have been coming from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. without success. The process is slow, and we pay between ?5,000 and ?7,000. We’ve been here for over five days without being captured,” she said.
The situation is similar at Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, where students cluster around the capturing centre, jostling for space. Angela, a candidate, described the exercise as “herculean,” citing network failures and alleged favouritism. She added that parents sometimes pay up to ?1,000 to secure quicker attention for their children.
At Government Secondary School, Okehi in Etche Local Government Area, students reportedly arrive as early as 6 a.m. to secure a place in line. One student, who asked to remain anonymous, called on relevant authorities to urgently address the irregularities. Another student, Ebenezer, warned that unless swift action is taken, many candidates may be excluded from sitting the examination.
Education stakeholders have raised concerns that the exercise, though well-intentioned, has been poorly executed, with inadequate equipment and personnel deployed to handle the large number of candidates. They warn that unless urgent steps are taken to streamline the process, the credibility of the examination could be undermined, and students’ academic futures jeopardised.
Parents and guardians are appealing to the Rivers State Ministry of Education and WAEC to intervene immediately, deploy additional registration centres, and ensure transparency in the process. They stress that without swift corrective measures, the already heightened anxiety among students and families will only worsen.
As of press time, neither the Rivers State Ministry of Education nor WAEC authorities had responded to inquiries on the matter.
By Akujobi Amadi
