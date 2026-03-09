Connect with us

NGO hails Tinubu’s climate awareness tour

Published

3 days ago

on

Jewel Environmental Initiative (JEI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has commended President Bola Tinubu for inaugurating the Renewed Hope Climate Change Awareness Tour, urging Nigerians and stakeholders to support the initiative nationwide.
Mr Ismail Bima, Chief Executive Officer of JEI, said in a statement in Gombe yesterday that the tour would significantly strengthen public understanding of climate change and encourage collective environmental responsibility.
Bima described the initiative as a clear affirmation of the Federal Government’s commitment to pursuing practical solution driven strategies that addressed climate challenges and safeguarded livelihoods, ecosystems, and national development efforts.
He noted that the programme would achieve its objectives if government institutions, private organisations, civil society groups, and citizens actively played their respective roles in promoting awareness, resilience, and sustainable practices.
According to him, the inauguration marks an important step toward building a nationwide movement capable of delivering measurable progress in Nigeria’s broader efforts to secure a climate resilient future for generations.
He said JEI fully aligned with the Renewed Hope Climate Change Awareness Tour, noting that the initiative could inspire innovation, strengthen environmental education, and promote sustainable development across communities nationwide.
Bima also commended the Minister of Environment and urged federal, state, and local stakeholders to support the initiative, stressing that climate change impacts affected all citizens regardless of region or status.
He emphasised that growing climate pressures on agriculture, livelihoods, and ecosystems made the awareness tour timely, adding that stronger information sharing and partnerships were necessary to confront environmental risks nationwide.
He urged authorities to implement the initiative with sustained commitment, extend activities to grassroots communities, and collaborate with state and local governments to ensure wider participation and maximum impact nationwide effectively.
The Tide source reports that President Tinubu inaugurated the Renewed Hope Climate Change Awareness Tour in Abuja on Tuesday to promote climate resilience and sustainable development nationwide initiatives.
They Booed, Threw Bottles At Me – Tems Recounts

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 27, 2026

By

R&B star, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has recounted the early-career challenges she faced, revealing that she was once booed out of the stage while performing at a school event.

Speaking in an interview with Newsmen, the Crazy Tings crooner shared that she wasn’t only booed but was also harassed with plastic bottles.

“I remember one time I was going to perform at my school as an up-and-coming singer and I thought I was going to receiving a standing ovation.

“But I got booed. They even threw plastic bottles at me,” she recalled.

Tems explained that despite the embarrassing incident and other such rejections, she remained determined to pursue a career in music.

The Tide Entertainment reports that  Tems admitted that some of the initial rejections she faced could be due to her conviction to stick to her originality instead of doing covers or familiar sounds like most of her peers.

The Grammy-winning singer said looking back now, she is glad that she didn’t compromise her style despite the initial pressures.

Primeboy Pleads For Mohbad’s Burial

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 27, 2026

By

A close associate of late singer Mohbad, Primeboy, has appealed for the artiste’s burial nearly three years after his death.

According to him, Mohbad’s body remains in the mortuary since September 12, 2023, pending burial arrangements.

The Tide Entertainment reports that in a statement Primeboy urged the family, public, and government to permit the burial, stating, “It’s been almost three years since Mohbad left us. His body is still in the mortuary. I’m begging the family, I’m begging the public, I’m begging the government, please let’s bury our brother. He deserves a befitting burial.”

It would be recalled that Mohbad’s death sparked public outrage, protests, and investigations. Ongoing autopsy examinations, police inquiries, and legal proceedings have delayed burial arrangements amid family disagreements and public scrutiny.

 PH Based Gospel Singer Set To Drop Hit Single

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 27, 2026

By

Rivers State based gospel singer, Wilberforce  Afriyie is set to drop his 6th single titled MIRACLE WORKING GOD’ dropping next month with a it’s video.
This was disclosed by Afriyie, yesterday, during an exclusive interview with The Tide  Entertainment in Port Harcourt.
According to the singer, the inspiration for his  new song was based on all of the battles, troubles and challenges that he has  faced in life and still going through.
“But in all I see the hand of the lord changing situations and turning things around for my good,” he said
“This song is to encourage everyone going through tough and hard times not to give up and trust whole heartedly on God for a miracle because change is coming their way,” he added.
The Tide Entertainment reports that Afriyie is ready to give his fans, especially those in the Christian faith a whole experience, a new season of overwhelming joy and celebration.
“When Christ is involved I have nothing to worry about sometimes there’ll be delay, but by faith I walk in total victory.Human reasoning cannot resonate, the mind cannot comprehend,” he explained.
He said that  the spirit of God goes beyond polarity, and expressed his alignment with the God’s grace, saying that the God of signs and wonders is still performing miracles.

Nancy Briggs

