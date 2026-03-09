NGO hails Tinubu’s climate awareness tour

Jewel Environmental Initiative (JEI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has commended President Bola Tinubu for inaugurating the Renewed Hope Climate Change Awareness Tour, urging Nigerians and stakeholders to support the initiative nationwide.

Mr Ismail Bima, Chief Executive Officer of JEI, said in a statement in Gombe yesterday that the tour would significantly strengthen public understanding of climate change and encourage collective environmental responsibility.

Bima described the initiative as a clear affirmation of the Federal Government’s commitment to pursuing practical solution driven strategies that addressed climate challenges and safeguarded livelihoods, ecosystems, and national development efforts.

He noted that the programme would achieve its objectives if government institutions, private organisations, civil society groups, and citizens actively played their respective roles in promoting awareness, resilience, and sustainable practices.

According to him, the inauguration marks an important step toward building a nationwide movement capable of delivering measurable progress in Nigeria’s broader efforts to secure a climate resilient future for generations.

He said JEI fully aligned with the Renewed Hope Climate Change Awareness Tour, noting that the initiative could inspire innovation, strengthen environmental education, and promote sustainable development across communities nationwide.

Bima also commended the Minister of Environment and urged federal, state, and local stakeholders to support the initiative, stressing that climate change impacts affected all citizens regardless of region or status.

He emphasised that growing climate pressures on agriculture, livelihoods, and ecosystems made the awareness tour timely, adding that stronger information sharing and partnerships were necessary to confront environmental risks nationwide.

He urged authorities to implement the initiative with sustained commitment, extend activities to grassroots communities, and collaborate with state and local governments to ensure wider participation and maximum impact nationwide effectively.

The Tide source reports that President Tinubu inaugurated the Renewed Hope Climate Change Awareness Tour in Abuja on Tuesday to promote climate resilience and sustainable development nationwide initiatives.