They Booed, Threw Bottles At Me – Tems Recounts

R&B star, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has recounted the early-career challenges she faced, revealing that she was once booed out of the stage while performing at a school event.

Speaking in an interview with Newsmen, the Crazy Tings crooner shared that she wasn’t only booed but was also harassed with plastic bottles.

“I remember one time I was going to perform at my school as an up-and-coming singer and I thought I was going to receiving a standing ovation.

“But I got booed. They even threw plastic bottles at me,” she recalled.

Tems explained that despite the embarrassing incident and other such rejections, she remained determined to pursue a career in music.

The Tide Entertainment reports that Tems admitted that some of the initial rejections she faced could be due to her conviction to stick to her originality instead of doing covers or familiar sounds like most of her peers.

The Grammy-winning singer said looking back now, she is glad that she didn’t compromise her style despite the initial pressures.