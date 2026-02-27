Primeboy Pleads For Mohbad’s Burial

A close associate of late singer Mohbad, Primeboy, has appealed for the artiste’s burial nearly three years after his death.

According to him, Mohbad’s body remains in the mortuary since September 12, 2023, pending burial arrangements.

The Tide Entertainment reports that in a statement Primeboy urged the family, public, and government to permit the burial, stating, “It’s been almost three years since Mohbad left us. His body is still in the mortuary. I’m begging the family, I’m begging the public, I’m begging the government, please let’s bury our brother. He deserves a befitting burial.”

It would be recalled that Mohbad’s death sparked public outrage, protests, and investigations. Ongoing autopsy examinations, police inquiries, and legal proceedings have delayed burial arrangements amid family disagreements and public scrutiny.