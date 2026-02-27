Connect with us

Entertainment

 PH Based Gospel Singer Set To Drop Hit Single

Published

2 days ago

on

Rivers State based gospel singer, Wilberforce  Afriyie is set to drop his 6th single titled MIRACLE WORKING GOD’ dropping next month with a it’s video.
This was disclosed by Afriyie, yesterday, during an exclusive interview with The Tide  Entertainment in Port Harcourt.
According to the singer, the inspiration for his  new song was based on all of the battles, troubles and challenges that he has  faced in life and still going through.
“But in all I see the hand of the lord changing situations and turning things around for my good,” he said
“This song is to encourage everyone going through tough and hard times not to give up and trust whole heartedly on God for a miracle because change is coming their way,” he added.
The Tide Entertainment reports that Afriyie is ready to give his fans, especially those in the Christian faith a whole experience, a new season of overwhelming joy and celebration.
“When Christ is involved I have nothing to worry about sometimes there’ll be delay, but by faith I walk in total victory.Human reasoning cannot resonate, the mind cannot comprehend,” he explained.
He said that  the spirit of God goes beyond polarity, and expressed his alignment with the God’s grace, saying that the God of signs and wonders is still performing miracles.

Nancy Briggs

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Entertainment

They Booed, Threw Bottles At Me – Tems Recounts

Published

2 days ago

on

February 27, 2026

By

R&B star, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has recounted the early-career challenges she faced, revealing that she was once booed out of the stage while performing at a school event.

Speaking in an interview with Newsmen, the Crazy Tings crooner shared that she wasn’t only booed but was also harassed with plastic bottles.

“I remember one time I was going to perform at my school as an up-and-coming singer and I thought I was going to receiving a standing ovation.

“But I got booed. They even threw plastic bottles at me,” she recalled.

Tems explained that despite the embarrassing incident and other such rejections, she remained determined to pursue a career in music.

The Tide Entertainment reports that  Tems admitted that some of the initial rejections she faced could be due to her conviction to stick to her originality instead of doing covers or familiar sounds like most of her peers.

The Grammy-winning singer said looking back now, she is glad that she didn’t compromise her style despite the initial pressures.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Primeboy Pleads For Mohbad’s Burial

Published

2 days ago

on

February 27, 2026

By

A close associate of late singer Mohbad, Primeboy, has appealed for the artiste’s burial nearly three years after his death.

According to him, Mohbad’s body remains in the mortuary since September 12, 2023, pending burial arrangements.

The Tide Entertainment reports that in a statement Primeboy urged the family, public, and government to permit the burial, stating, “It’s been almost three years since Mohbad left us. His body is still in the mortuary. I’m begging the family, I’m begging the public, I’m begging the government, please let’s bury our brother. He deserves a befitting burial.”

It would be recalled that Mohbad’s death sparked public outrage, protests, and investigations. Ongoing autopsy examinations, police inquiries, and legal proceedings have delayed burial arrangements amid family disagreements and public scrutiny.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘Lie From The Pit Of  Hell,’ Family Debunks Pete Edochie’s death Rumours

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 13, 2026

By

The family of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has dismissed viral rumours circulating on social media claiming that the film icon is dead.

Reacting to the reports in a video shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, the actor’s eldest son, Leo Edochie, described the claim as false and malicious.

“I’ve been receiving text messages and calls over the nonsense post by some people that our father, Chief Pete Edochie, is dead. It is a lie from the pit of hell,” he said.

Leo added that the actor is alive and in good health, condemning those responsible for spreading the rumour.

“Our father is alive, hale and hearty. And if you wish someone dead, two things usually happen. The person will live very long and you will die before him. Shame to all of you,” he said.

The rumour had sparked concern among fans before the family’s clarification.

Continue Reading

Trending