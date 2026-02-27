 PH Based Gospel Singer Set To Drop Hit Single

This was disclosed by Afriyie, yesterday, during an exclusive interview with The Tide Entertainment in Port Harcourt.

According to the singer, the inspiration for his new song was based on all of the battles, troubles and challenges that he has faced in life and still going through.

“But in all I see the hand of the lord changing situations and turning things around for my good,” he said

“This song is to encourage everyone going through tough and hard times not to give up and trust whole heartedly on God for a miracle because change is coming their way,” he added.

The Tide Entertainment reports that Afriyie is ready to give his fans, especially those in the Christian faith a whole experience, a new season of overwhelming joy and celebration.

“When Christ is involved I have nothing to worry about sometimes there’ll be delay, but by faith I walk in total victory.Human reasoning cannot resonate, the mind cannot comprehend,” he explained.

He said that the spirit of God goes beyond polarity, and expressed his alignment with the God’s grace, saying that the God of signs and wonders is still performing miracles.