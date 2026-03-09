Recruitment Of 50,000 Police Constables Begins In PH, Today

The physical and credential screening exercise for applicants in the ongoing recruitment of 50,000 Police Constables into the Nigeria Police Force will commence in Port Harcourt, today.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this at the weekend.

Iringe-Koko said that the exercise is being conducted by the Police Service Commission in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the statement, the screening exercise is scheduled to run from March 9 to April 18, 2026, and is aimed at assessing candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration.

Applicants who participated in the online application have been advised to log on to the official recruitment portal to confirm their application status and print the necessary documents ahead of their scheduled screening date and time.

The documents required from candidates include the Guarantors Form, Application Submission Slip, Invitation Slip, Credential Screening Form and the Physical Screening Form, all of which must be presented at the screening venue.

Candidates are also expected to present their Invitation Slip bearing the assigned table number to enable proper identification and coordination during the screening process.

Other required documents include the original National Identity Number (NIN) printout or National Identity Card issued by the National Identity Management Commission, as well as O’Level certificates such as GCE or SSCE.

“Applicants must also present their Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age and a Certificate of Local Government Area or State of Origin,” the statement added.

According to the statement, those applying under specialist categories are required to present relevant Trade Test certificates or other professional qualifications where applicable.

It added that each candidate must submit a duly completed and signed Guarantors Form accompanied by photocopies of the referees’ valid means of identification and passport photographs.

The screening exercise, the statement further revealed, will take place at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, where applicants are expected to appear dressed in white canvas shoes, white T-shirts and white shorts.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Olugbenga Adepoju, urged the shortlisted applicants to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, and assured that the statutory entry requirements into the force will be strictly followed, stressing that the exercise is free of charge.