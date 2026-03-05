Don Savours Inaugural Lecture Presentation, Commends VC

A three-day intensive training programme aimed at empowering adolescent girls with knowledge, life skills, and advocacy tools to eliminate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and promote their wellbeing has ended at Okogbe Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The programme, which held from February 26 to February 28, 2026, was organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation. It brought together adolescent girls aged between 10 and 19 years drawn from five communities in the area, including Ubeta, Okogbe, Okaki, Akinima, and Akoh.

The training was designed to reactivate and strengthen girls’ clubs across Ahoada West, Abua/Odual, and Emohua Local Government Areas, with a strong focus on ending harmful traditional practices and equipping participants with knowledge to improve their health, safety, and social wellbeing.

Throughout the three days, facilitators engaged the girls in interactive sessions covering a wide range of topics such as menstrual hygiene, puberty education, communication skills, gender-based violence, child rights, personal hygiene, emotional intelligence, and the importance of empathy and peer support. Particular attention was given to the dangers and long-term consequences of FGM, which experts described as a serious violation of the rights of women and girls.

One of the facilitators, child protection advocate, Inyingi Irimagha, specifically of the Child Protection Network(CPN), emphasised the need to challenge harmful cultural practices that negatively affect girls, noting that culture should evolve when it threatens human dignity and health.

UNICEF Desk Officer at the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Victor Iseberetonma, also stressed that empowering young girls with knowledge and confidence remains one of the most effective strategies for eliminating FGM.

He attributed the successful organisation of the programme to the doggedness and commitment demonstrated by UNICEF, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Lauretta Davies-Dimkpa, and others in making sure that no stone was left unturned for the smooth take-off of the programme, and particularly thanked UNICEF for the great work it is doing in the State.

Other facilitators, including Mr Unah Uchenna and Miss Lucy Uzodinma shared similar sentiments, and called for total elimination of FGM in the society.

Many of the participants described the training as enlightening and transformative, saying, it exposed them to important life lessons they had never received before. One of the girls said the programme helped her understand not only the dangers of FGM but also how to support others emotionally.

“It has educated us about what is wrong, especially about FGM and other issues affecting girls.

“We learned how to talk to people, how to empathise, how to console someone, and how to make others feel relaxed and understood,” Morrow Onisokien Burebure said.

Another participant explained that the programme went beyond discussions on harmful practices to include personal development and daily living skills.

“We learned about our values and how we should live our lives,” she said. “They taught us about menstrual hygiene, how to use sanitary materials properly, how to keep our bodies clean, wash our hands, and how to be friendly even with people we don’t know,” said Dowel Victory Bakewari of Community Secondary School, Akinima.

The participants also pledged to become advocates for change in their communities. One of them stated that she would share the knowledge gained during the training with others back home.

“I will tell people about the effects of FGM and how to stop it.We need to create awareness so that people will understand why it should not continue,” Ake Beauty enthused.

Another participant noted that the training gave her a better understanding of her body and the responsibilities that come with adolescence.

“It is good because we were taught what we need to know about our bodies as girls,” she said. We learned things we should do and things we should not do, and the dangers of FGM. I will tell people in my community that they should stop practising it,” Ebere Testimony Kenneth of Akala-Olu Community Secondary School, Ula-Upata said.

Some participants also expressed appreciation to the organisers for bringing the programme to their in communities, describing it as a life-changing opportunity. One of them simply said, “We thank the organisers for what they have done so far. They have helped us learn things that will protect our future.”

Facilitators at the programme explained that FGM remains deeply rooted in cultural traditions in some communities, which makes sustained awareness and community engagement essential. They noted that while culture plays an important role in society, harmful practices must be abandoned once they are recognised as dangerous.

According to the organisers, the programme successfully met its objectives by equipping participants with practical knowledge, leadership skills, and the confidence needed to speak out against harmful practices. They emphasised that the girls trained would serve as peer educators and change agents within their communities.

The organisers furthermore reaffirmed their commitment to continuing advocacy in efforts, strengthening girls’ clubs, and expanding grassroots awareness campaigns across Rivers State.

As the programme came to a close, the atmosphere was filled with optimism and determination. For the young participants, the training was not just an educational exercise but a call to action — one that has placed them at the forefront of effort to protect the rights, health, and future of girls in their communities.

By: Donatus Ebi