Fubara Charges Judiciary To Always Stand On Truth …As Justice Daniel-Kalio Bows Out

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has urged members of the Nigerian judiciary and political class to place legacy and justice above personal interests, saying the true measure of leaders lies in how their service ends.

Fubara, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, made the call during a state banquet in honour of Justice Obietonbara Owupele Daniel-Kalio, held at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

Justice Daniel-Kalio retired from the Court of Appeal, Asaba Division, recently.

Addressing a gathering of jurists, government officials, traditional rulers and other dignitaries, the governor stressed the need for high standards in public service, noting that despite challenges, excellence can be restored through collective resolve.

“It is about us coming together, believing in setting a standard and not allowing our personal interest to over-ride the standards, that is the only way that we can restore the good old days,” he said.

The governor who described the retired jurist as a model, charged the younger lawyers and politicians, to always uphold the primacy of truth and integrity in their career and every other endeavour in life.

“The message tonight is about how a career ends. The conclusion of Justice Daniel-Kalio’s service brings honour to the state. It is a lesson for the upcoming young ones, and those of us in politics.

“When we leave the stage how would our story be told? It is not about us winning now, it is how did it end? We must strive to do the right things to defend the most important thing, and that is justice. Always stand on the side of truth so that at the end, you will be remembered for what is right,” he said.

The governor remarked that though Justice Daniel- Kalio may have retired, he was not tired but still strong enough to contribute to the development of Rivers State.

He said the state government would seek further ways to tap from his wealth of knowledge and experience, and urged him to be available whenever the state calls on him to share in his expertise.

Fubara expressed appreciation to the guests for their presence during what he described as a significant period for his administration, and acknowledged their support when it mattered most.

“Our vision and desire here is to ensure that Rivers State continues to grow from strength to strength. It hasn’t been easy, but I feel very humbled and opportune to say that those of you that are here today, celebrating one of your own are very special to us in Rivers State. We can’t pay you for doing that, but God will reward you,” he said.

In her welcome address, the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Vera Sam-Dike, said the event was designed to honour an illustrious son of the State and a jurist of exceptional integrity who served with loyalty, fairness and commitment to the rule of law.

She described Justice Daniel-Kalio’s retirement as both the end of an era and a celebration of a career that upheld justice while impacting many lives.

Mrs Sam-Dike praised the retired jurist’s courage, wisdom and intellect and said the banquet was a token of appreciation and a wish for a peaceful retirement.

Responding, Justice Daniel-Kalio thanked the governor for what he called a rare show of love and candour in organising such a state reception in his honour.

He described his years on the Bench as deeply rewarding and stressed that the judiciary remains a stabiliser of any sane and progressive society.

Justice Daniel-Kalio is the immediate past Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Asaba Division.