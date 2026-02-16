Victory Over Insurgency Certain, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence that the country would win the fight against insecurity.

The President gave the assurance at the Argungu International Fishing Festival in Argungu town, Kebbi State, on Saturday.

He noted that the relative peace currently being enjoyed in Kebbi and neighbouring states was the result of sustained investments in security intelligence, coordination among security agencies, and community engagement.

Tinubu assured farmers and fishermen of sustained federal support to guarantee food security and safety across the country.

“The peace we are witnessing today is not accidental. It is the outcome of deliberate and sustained efforts. I assure you that the fight against banditry, insurgency, and insecurity will be won.

“Our farmers, fishermen, traders, and families will go about their lawful activities without fear,” he assured.

The President commended the organisers of the festival for sustaining the cultural event for decades, noting that it had endured for 83 years despite social and security challenges.

Describing the Argungu festival as a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and peaceful coexistence, Tinubu stated that it reflects the richness of the country’s culture and the opportunities to harness its natural and human resources for national growth.

He said, “Today, this festival stands as a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and peaceful coexistence among our people.

“It reflects the richness of our culture, the strength of our traditions, and the opportunities inherent in harnessing our natural and human resources for national development.”

The President was received by a large crowd of residents, traditional rulers, fishermen, tourists, and government officials from across the country.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth and women empowerment, irrigation development, rural electrification, and agricultural productivity.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, said his administration was determined to elevate the Argungu Fishing Festival to full international standards while pursuing aggressive development across critical sectors of the state.