US Embassy, Lagos Consulate Close Today For President’s Day

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced four persons to death by hanging over the gruesome killing of the former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada East Police Division, SP Bako Angbashim.

The presiding Judge, Justice Sika Aprioku, in a landmark judgment, last Thursday, found the quartet guilty of conspiracy, murder, membership of a secret cult group and robbery, saying the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Those sentenced to death by hanging are Robinson Sonabari, identified as a native doctor; Bright Okparawo; Precious Amaeze, popularly known as Selina; and Loveday Jack, also known as Ragged Excess. The court ordered that they be hanged by the neck until they are confirmed dead.

Justice Aprioku also convicted the sixth defendant, Samuel Nwadinma, and sentenced him to three years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The third accused person was, however, discharged and acquitted of the four-count charge.

In the same vein, the court discharged Famous Okechukwu, Samuel Uchendu, Oyekachi Ikonwa, Godbless Nnamdi and Marshall Daniel, who were earlier found guilty of membership of a secret cult group, on the grounds that they had already served the maximum terms prescribed by law in the correctional facility.

The court held that among those convicted was the native doctor who allegedly prepared the charm used in the killing of the late DPO.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the judgment, the lead prosecution counsel from the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Chigozie Amadi, alongside a representative of the police legal team, Celestine Dickson, commended the judiciary for ensuring that justice was served.

Dickson, who represented the Nigeria Police Force in the joint prosecution, expressed concern that officers saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property had increasingly become targets of criminal elements.

He, however, expressed optimism that the judgment would serve as a strong deterrent to would-be offenders.

Also reacting, the elder brother of the late DPO, Akasco Angbashim, who travelled from Nasarawa State to witness the judgment, said the verdict had healed a long-standing wound inflicted on the family since the brutal murder of their brother.

He commended the judiciary, the Rivers State Government and the police for their commitment to justice, stressing that the judgment sends a clear message that no individual has the right to unlawfully take another person’s life.

The four convicts were among 72 persons initially arraigned before the State High Court by a joint prosecution team comprising the Department of Public Prosecutions and the Rivers State Police Command over the murder.

During the trial, 61 accused persons, including the Eze Ekpeye Logbo, Eze Kelvin Anugwo, and a former Ahoada East Council Chairman, Cassidy Ikegbidi, were discharged and acquitted for lack of evidence, leaving 13 defendants to face judgment.

SP Angbashim was gruesomely murdered on September 8, 2023, during a police operation in Odemude community, Ahoada East Local Government Area.

His killing sparked tension in the area, prompting a joint security operation that led to the death of the suspected cult leader, David Okparanwo, popularly known as 2Baba.

By: King Onunwor